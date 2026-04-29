OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW) to Issue $0.05 Quarterly Dividend

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW - Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Wednesday, June 3rd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th.

OneSpaWorld has increased its dividend by an average of 0.2%annually over the last three years. OneSpaWorld has a payout ratio of 18.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect OneSpaWorld to earn $1.17 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.1%.

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OneSpaWorld Stock Up 4.5%

Shares of NASDAQ:OSW traded up $1.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.83. 1,317,873 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,116,557. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.99 and a beta of 0.95. OneSpaWorld has a one year low of $16.16 and a one year high of $25.34. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $22.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.52.

OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $247.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.89 million. OneSpaWorld had a return on equity of 17.08% and a net margin of 7.45%.OneSpaWorld's quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that OneSpaWorld will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen increased their price objective on OneSpaWorld from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on OneSpaWorld in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial raised their price target on OneSpaWorld from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Zacks Research upgraded OneSpaWorld from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on OneSpaWorld from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $26.33.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on OneSpaWorld

OneSpaWorld Company Profile

OneSpaWorld Holdings Ltd is a global provider of spa and wellness services, catering primarily to the cruise line, hospitality and venue-based leisure industries. The company designs and operates on-board spa facilities, salon services and retail boutiques, offering treatments such as massage, facial and body therapies, nail care, hair styling and aesthetic enhancements. Additionally, OneSpaWorld provides program consulting, management, training and product distribution services to its partners, enabling tailored spa experiences across diverse passenger and guest demographics.

OneSpaWorld’s core operations span major cruise lines—such as Carnival Corporation, Royal Caribbean Group, MSC Cruises and Virgin Voyages—as well as luxury resort and hotel brands.

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