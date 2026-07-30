OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW) Price Target Raised to $29.00

OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW - Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Truist Financial from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a "buy" rating on the stock. Truist Financial's price target indicates a potential upside of 10.54% from the stock's previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on OSW. TD Cowen upped their price objective on OneSpaWorld from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $32.00 price target on OneSpaWorld in a research note on Thursday. Wall Street Zen downgraded OneSpaWorld from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of OneSpaWorld from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of OneSpaWorld from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, OneSpaWorld has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $30.60.

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OneSpaWorld Stock Performance

OSW stock traded up $0.27 on Thursday, hitting $26.23. The company's stock had a trading volume of 146,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 979,382. The stock has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.86 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. OneSpaWorld has a 1 year low of $19.06 and a 1 year high of $29.25.

OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. OneSpaWorld had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 18.00%. The company had revenue of $261.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.54 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. OneSpaWorld's revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that OneSpaWorld will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at OneSpaWorld

In related news, Director Walter Field Mclallen sold 10,500 shares of OneSpaWorld stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total transaction of $259,035.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 137,382 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,389,213.94. The trade was a 7.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Andrew R. Heyer sold 20,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.04, for a total value of $520,800.00. Following the sale, the director owned 489,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,754,834.68. The trade was a 3.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OSW. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in OneSpaWorld by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 25,286 shares of the company's stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 7,398 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of OneSpaWorld by 4.6% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 59,779 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 2,612 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its position in shares of OneSpaWorld by 50.4% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 213,015 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,577,000 after purchasing an additional 71,420 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of OneSpaWorld by 80.7% during the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 92,702 shares of the company's stock worth $1,556,000 after purchasing an additional 41,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of OneSpaWorld during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.98% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting OneSpaWorld

Here are the key news stories impacting OneSpaWorld this week:

Positive Sentiment: Second-quarter results exceeded expectations. OneSpaWorld reported adjusted earnings of $0.29 per share, ahead of the $0.28 consensus estimate, while revenue rose 8.5% year over year to $261.25 million, slightly above forecasts. Earnings increased from $0.19 per share in the prior-year quarter. OneSpaWorld second-quarter earnings report

OneSpaWorld reported adjusted earnings of $0.29 per share, ahead of the $0.28 consensus estimate, while revenue rose 8.5% year over year to $261.25 million, slightly above forecasts. Earnings increased from $0.19 per share in the prior-year quarter. Positive Sentiment: Management raised its full-year revenue outlook. OneSpaWorld now expects fiscal 2026 revenue of approximately $1.02 billion to $1.04 billion, a constructive update that places the midpoint broadly in line with the roughly $1.03 billion analyst forecast. The company also reported higher adjusted net income and record quarterly revenue. OneSpaWorld Q2 adjusted net income and revenue outlook

OneSpaWorld now expects fiscal 2026 revenue of approximately $1.02 billion to $1.04 billion, a constructive update that places the midpoint broadly in line with the roughly $1.03 billion analyst forecast. The company also reported higher adjusted net income and record quarterly revenue. Positive Sentiment: Shareholders will receive a quarterly dividend. The board declared a $0.05-per-share dividend payable September 2 to investors of record August 19. Although the approximately 0.8% annualized yield is modest, the payout adds to the investment appeal and signals continued cash-return capacity. OneSpaWorld fiscal 2026 second-quarter results

The board declared a $0.05-per-share dividend payable September 2 to investors of record August 19. Although the approximately 0.8% annualized yield is modest, the payout adds to the investment appeal and signals continued cash-return capacity. Neutral Sentiment: Near-term guidance was broadly in line with expectations. Third-quarter revenue guidance of $268 million to $273 million compares with the $272.3 million consensus estimate, limiting the potential for a major forecast-driven move. OneSpaWorld Q2 2026 earnings call highlights

OneSpaWorld Company Profile

OneSpaWorld Holdings Ltd is a global provider of spa and wellness services, catering primarily to the cruise line, hospitality and venue-based leisure industries. The company designs and operates on-board spa facilities, salon services and retail boutiques, offering treatments such as massage, facial and body therapies, nail care, hair styling and aesthetic enhancements. Additionally, OneSpaWorld provides program consulting, management, training and product distribution services to its partners, enabling tailored spa experiences across diverse passenger and guest demographics.

OneSpaWorld’s core operations span major cruise lines—such as Carnival Corporation, Royal Caribbean Group, MSC Cruises and Virgin Voyages—as well as luxury resort and hotel brands.

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