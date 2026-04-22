OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW) Shares Gap Down - What's Next?

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW - Get Free Report)'s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $24.88, but opened at $23.78. OneSpaWorld shares last traded at $23.6440, with a volume of 40,458 shares changing hands.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on OSW. Truist Financial upped their price objective on OneSpaWorld from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on OneSpaWorld in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. They set a "buy" rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of OneSpaWorld in a research report on Monday, December 29th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on OneSpaWorld from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on OneSpaWorld from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $26.33.

Read Our Latest Research Report on OneSpaWorld

OneSpaWorld Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.43. The firm has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 34.04 and a beta of 0.95.

OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $242.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $243.07 million. OneSpaWorld had a return on equity of 17.08% and a net margin of 7.45%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

OneSpaWorld Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. OneSpaWorld's dividend payout ratio is presently 28.99%.

Institutional Trading of OneSpaWorld

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OSW. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new position in shares of OneSpaWorld in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in OneSpaWorld during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Arax Advisory Partners grew its holdings in OneSpaWorld by 428.8% during the 4th quarter. Arax Advisory Partners now owns 1,597 shares of the company's stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Corp grew its holdings in OneSpaWorld by 120.4% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 1,785 shares of the company's stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in OneSpaWorld by 325.6% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,932 shares of the company's stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,478 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.98% of the company's stock.

OneSpaWorld Company Profile

OneSpaWorld Holdings Ltd is a global provider of spa and wellness services, catering primarily to the cruise line, hospitality and venue-based leisure industries. The company designs and operates on-board spa facilities, salon services and retail boutiques, offering treatments such as massage, facial and body therapies, nail care, hair styling and aesthetic enhancements. Additionally, OneSpaWorld provides program consulting, management, training and product distribution services to its partners, enabling tailored spa experiences across diverse passenger and guest demographics.

OneSpaWorld’s core operations span major cruise lines—such as Carnival Corporation, Royal Caribbean Group, MSC Cruises and Virgin Voyages—as well as luxury resort and hotel brands.

Further Reading

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