OneSpaWorld (OSW) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW - Get Free Report) is anticipated to announce its Q1 2026 results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 29th. Analysts expect OneSpaWorld to post earnings of $0.25 per share and revenue of $243.89 million for the quarter. Individuals can check the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, April 29, 2026 at 10:00 AM ET.

OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $242.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.07 million. OneSpaWorld had a return on equity of 17.08% and a net margin of 7.45%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. On average, analysts expect OneSpaWorld to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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OneSpaWorld Stock Down 4.9%

Shares of OSW opened at $23.67 on Wednesday. OneSpaWorld has a 12 month low of $16.16 and a 12 month high of $25.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.30 and a beta of 0.95.

OneSpaWorld Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. OneSpaWorld's payout ratio is 28.99%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on OSW. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of OneSpaWorld from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of OneSpaWorld in a report on Monday, December 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of OneSpaWorld from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 15th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of OneSpaWorld from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of OneSpaWorld in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. They set a "buy" rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, OneSpaWorld currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $26.33.

Check Out Our Latest Report on OneSpaWorld

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OneSpaWorld

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of OneSpaWorld in the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of OneSpaWorld in the 4th quarter valued at about $151,000. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of OneSpaWorld in the 4th quarter valued at about $111,000. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. bought a new stake in shares of OneSpaWorld in the 3rd quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of OneSpaWorld by 313.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,274 shares of the company's stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 7,031 shares during the period. 95.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OneSpaWorld Company Profile

OneSpaWorld Holdings Ltd is a global provider of spa and wellness services, catering primarily to the cruise line, hospitality and venue-based leisure industries. The company designs and operates on-board spa facilities, salon services and retail boutiques, offering treatments such as massage, facial and body therapies, nail care, hair styling and aesthetic enhancements. Additionally, OneSpaWorld provides program consulting, management, training and product distribution services to its partners, enabling tailored spa experiences across diverse passenger and guest demographics.

OneSpaWorld’s core operations span major cruise lines—such as Carnival Corporation, Royal Caribbean Group, MSC Cruises and Virgin Voyages—as well as luxury resort and hotel brands.

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