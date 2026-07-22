OneSpaWorld (OSW) to Post Earnings on Wednesday

OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW - Get Free Report) is expected to be releasing its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 29th. Analysts expect OneSpaWorld to announce earnings of $0.29 per share and revenue of $260.9310 million for the quarter. Parties are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, July 29, 2026 at 10:00 AM ET.

OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. OneSpaWorld had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 7.85%.The company had revenue of $247.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $244.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect OneSpaWorld to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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OneSpaWorld Trading Up 1.5%

OSW stock opened at $26.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.40. OneSpaWorld has a 1-year low of $19.06 and a 1-year high of $29.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.40. The company has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.25 and a beta of 0.90.

OneSpaWorld Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 20th. OneSpaWorld's payout ratio is 26.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of OneSpaWorld from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of OneSpaWorld from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Wall Street Zen cut shares of OneSpaWorld from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 23rd. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of OneSpaWorld from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of OneSpaWorld from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $29.20.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on OSW

Insider Activity at OneSpaWorld

In other news, Director Andrew R. Heyer sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.04, for a total transaction of $520,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 489,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,754,834.68. This represents a 3.92% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Walter Field Mclallen sold 10,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total transaction of $259,035.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 137,382 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,389,213.94. This trade represents a 7.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OneSpaWorld

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OSW. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of OneSpaWorld by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,179,211 shares of the company's stock worth $65,937,000 after buying an additional 90,381 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of OneSpaWorld by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 2,525,357 shares of the company's stock valued at $51,492,000 after buying an additional 10,807 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of OneSpaWorld by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,505,052 shares of the company's stock valued at $51,964,000 after acquiring an additional 122,681 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of OneSpaWorld by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,253,071 shares of the company's stock valued at $46,729,000 after acquiring an additional 26,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of OneSpaWorld by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,418,757 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,928,000 after acquiring an additional 59,786 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.98% of the company's stock.

About OneSpaWorld

OneSpaWorld Holdings Ltd is a global provider of spa and wellness services, catering primarily to the cruise line, hospitality and venue-based leisure industries. The company designs and operates on-board spa facilities, salon services and retail boutiques, offering treatments such as massage, facial and body therapies, nail care, hair styling and aesthetic enhancements. Additionally, OneSpaWorld provides program consulting, management, training and product distribution services to its partners, enabling tailored spa experiences across diverse passenger and guest demographics.

OneSpaWorld’s core operations span major cruise lines—such as Carnival Corporation, Royal Caribbean Group, MSC Cruises and Virgin Voyages—as well as luxury resort and hotel brands.

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