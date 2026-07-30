OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) Issues FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW - Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.350-0.550 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.510. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.8 billion-$1.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.8 billion.

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OneWater Marine Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ONEW opened at $12.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 1.16. OneWater Marine has a fifty-two week low of $8.12 and a fifty-two week high of $17.92. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.35. The company has a market capitalization of $211.07 million, a PE ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 1.53.

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.02). OneWater Marine had a negative net margin of 6.69% and a positive return on equity of 2.22%. The firm had revenue of $530.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $553.73 million. OneWater Marine has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.350-0.550 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that OneWater Marine will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ONEW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their price target on OneWater Marine from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 6th. Weiss Ratings cut OneWater Marine from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "sell (e+)" rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Robert W. Baird set a $13.00 price objective on OneWater Marine in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on OneWater Marine from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $13.33.

View Our Latest Stock Report on OneWater Marine

Insider Activity at OneWater Marine

In related news, Director John Troiano sold 27,844 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.07, for a total transaction of $336,077.08. Following the sale, the director directly owned 41,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $500,156.66. This represents a 40.19% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Philip Austin Jr. Singleton bought 21,930 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.88 per share, for a total transaction of $238,598.40. Following the transaction, the chairman owned 801,816 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,723,758.08. This represents a 2.81% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 19.50% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ONEW. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of OneWater Marine by 94.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,872 shares of the company's stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,395 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in OneWater Marine in the 4th quarter worth about $82,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of OneWater Marine by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,129 shares of the company's stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 2,710 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of OneWater Marine during the 4th quarter valued at about $139,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of OneWater Marine by 39.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,973 shares of the company's stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 3,701 shares in the last quarter. 94.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About OneWater Marine

OneWater Marine Inc NASDAQ: ONEW is a leading U.S.-based recreational boat retailer offering a comprehensive range of marine products and services. Since its public debut in 2018, the company has built a broad network of locations that serve both coastal and inland markets. OneWater Marine focuses on delivering a full-service customer experience, from initial boat selection to long-term maintenance and support.

Through its dealership network, OneWater Marine markets new and pre-owned powerboats and personal watercraft from top manufacturers.

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