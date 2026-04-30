OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW - Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.43), FiscalAI reports. The firm had revenue of $442.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $481.83 million. OneWater Marine had a negative net margin of 5.88% and a positive return on equity of 4.32%. OneWater Marine updated its FY 2026 guidance to 0.200-0.700 EPS.

Here are the key takeaways from OneWater Marine's conference call:

Revenue was $442 million, down 9% YoY with same-store sales down 8% , primarily due to the shifted timing of the Palm Beach Boat Show (management estimates about $16–17M of sales moved) and the sale/exiting of Ocean Bio-Chem and other non-core brands.

Revenue was $442 million, down with same-store sales down , primarily due to the shifted timing of the Palm Beach Boat Show (management estimates about of sales moved) and the sale/exiting of Ocean Bio-Chem and other non-core brands. Gross margin expanded to 23.9% (up 110 basis points) driven by favorable mix, brand portfolio optimization and disciplined pricing, while pre-owned boat revenue increased ~5%.

expanded to (up 110 basis points) driven by favorable mix, brand portfolio optimization and disciplined pricing, while pre-owned boat revenue increased ~5%. Inventory positioning improved: dealership inventory is down ~3% YoY and 19% vs. two years ago with a healthier age/mix, and management says they are positioned to capture demand if market noise subsides, monitoring orders over the next ~90 days.

positioning improved: dealership inventory is down ~3% YoY and 19% vs. two years ago with a healthier age/mix, and management says they are positioned to capture demand if market noise subsides, monitoring orders over the next ~90 days. Balance sheet progress: management repaid about $57M of debt in the quarter, ending with long-term debt of $354M , cash of $68M (total liquidity ~$73M), and net debt/EBITDA improved to 4.1x with a target to get below 4x by year-end.

Balance sheet progress: management repaid about of debt in the quarter, ending with long-term debt of , cash of (total liquidity ~$73M), and net debt/EBITDA improved to with a target to get below 4x by year-end. Profitability and outlook: the quarter produced a net loss of $13M (including a $6M non-cash trade name impairment) and adjusted EBITDA of $16M, though management reaffirmed FY guidance of $1.78–1.88B revenue and $60–80M adjusted EBITDA.

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OneWater Marine Stock Performance

Shares of ONEW traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $9.39. The company had a trading volume of 185,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,949. OneWater Marine has a 52-week low of $8.12 and a 52-week high of $17.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.97 million, a P/E ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.01.

Key Headlines Impacting OneWater Marine

Here are the key news stories impacting OneWater Marine this week:

Positive Sentiment: Management is targeting leverage below 4.0x by year‑end, signaling a focus on strengthening the balance sheet and reducing financial risk. This deleveraging plan could be viewed positively by credit-sensitive investors and long-term holders. Article Title

Management is targeting leverage below 4.0x by year‑end, signaling a focus on strengthening the balance sheet and reducing financial risk. This deleveraging plan could be viewed positively by credit-sensitive investors and long-term holders. Neutral Sentiment: Company issued FY2026 guidance of $0.20–$0.70 adjusted EPS (wide range) and revenue guidance of ~$1.8–$1.9 billion; revenue guidance is roughly in line with consensus but the EPS range introduces meaningful uncertainty around near‑term profitability. Article Title

Company issued FY2026 guidance of $0.20–$0.70 adjusted EPS (wide range) and revenue guidance of ~$1.8–$1.9 billion; revenue guidance is roughly in line with consensus but the EPS range introduces meaningful uncertainty around near‑term profitability. Neutral Sentiment: Management commentary in the Q2 call/earnings transcript notes operational challenges but some encouraging signs; investors should watch for follow‑through on inventory, margins and working capital actions discussed on the call. Article Title Call Transcript

Management commentary in the Q2 call/earnings transcript notes operational challenges but some encouraging signs; investors should watch for follow‑through on inventory, margins and working capital actions discussed on the call. Negative Sentiment: Q2 results missed analysts’ estimates: loss of $0.34 EPS vs. consensus +$0.09 and revenue $442.3M vs. est. $481.8M — the shortfalls are the primary driver of the share decline. Article Title

Q2 results missed analysts’ estimates: loss of $0.34 EPS vs. consensus +$0.09 and revenue $442.3M vs. est. $481.8M — the shortfalls are the primary driver of the share decline. Negative Sentiment: Profitability metrics weakened year‑over‑year (negative net margin ~‑5.9%) and EPS swung from positive a year ago to a loss this quarter, raising near‑term earnings recovery concerns. Article Title

Profitability metrics weakened year‑over‑year (negative net margin ~‑5.9%) and EPS swung from positive a year ago to a loss this quarter, raising near‑term earnings recovery concerns. Negative Sentiment: Market reaction included heavier trading and a share price decline following the miss and the wide EPS range — watch next updates on unit sales, gross margins and progress on leverage reduction for potential stabilization. Article Title

Insider Activity at OneWater Marine

In related news, Chairman Philip Austin Jr. Singleton bought 18,008 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.52 per share, for a total transaction of $225,460.16. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman directly owned 779,776 shares of the company's stock, valued at $9,762,795.52. This represents a 2.36% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 19.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OneWater Marine

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in OneWater Marine by 94.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,872 shares of the company's stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in OneWater Marine during the fourth quarter worth approximately $82,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in OneWater Marine by 50.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,129 shares of the company's stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,710 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc purchased a new position in OneWater Marine during the fourth quarter worth approximately $139,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in OneWater Marine by 39.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,973 shares of the company's stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 3,701 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.32% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Research upgraded OneWater Marine from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of OneWater Marine in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on OneWater Marine from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, OneWater Marine has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $16.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ONEW

About OneWater Marine

OneWater Marine Inc NASDAQ: ONEW is a leading U.S.-based recreational boat retailer offering a comprehensive range of marine products and services. Since its public debut in 2018, the company has built a broad network of locations that serve both coastal and inland markets. OneWater Marine focuses on delivering a full-service customer experience, from initial boat selection to long-term maintenance and support.

Through its dealership network, OneWater Marine markets new and pre-owned powerboats and personal watercraft from top manufacturers.

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