OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) Updates FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW - Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.200-0.700 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.510. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.8 billion-$1.9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.8 billion.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on ONEW. Truist Financial lowered their target price on OneWater Marine from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Zacks Research raised OneWater Marine from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of OneWater Marine in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Read Our Latest Report on ONEW

OneWater Marine Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ONEW opened at $10.11 on Thursday. OneWater Marine has a fifty-two week low of $8.12 and a fifty-two week high of $17.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.96 million, a P/E ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.26.

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.43). OneWater Marine had a positive return on equity of 4.32% and a negative net margin of 5.88%.The company had revenue of $442.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $481.83 million. OneWater Marine has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.200-0.700 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that OneWater Marine will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at OneWater Marine

In related news, Chairman Philip Austin Jr. Singleton purchased 18,008 shares of OneWater Marine stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.52 per share, with a total value of $225,460.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman directly owned 779,776 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $9,762,795.52. This represents a 2.36% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 19.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of OneWater Marine

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONEW. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in OneWater Marine during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $345,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in OneWater Marine by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 101,291 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 7,659 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in OneWater Marine by 290.9% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 92,042 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 68,494 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its stake in OneWater Marine by 94.7% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 20,948 shares of the company's stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 10,189 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in OneWater Marine by 126.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 25,831 shares of the company's stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 122,976 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.32% of the company's stock.

About OneWater Marine

OneWater Marine Inc NASDAQ: ONEW is a leading U.S.-based recreational boat retailer offering a comprehensive range of marine products and services. Since its public debut in 2018, the company has built a broad network of locations that serve both coastal and inland markets. OneWater Marine focuses on delivering a full-service customer experience, from initial boat selection to long-term maintenance and support.

Through its dealership network, OneWater Marine markets new and pre-owned powerboats and personal watercraft from top manufacturers.

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