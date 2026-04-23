OneWater Marine (ONEW) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW - Get Free Report) is expected to be issuing its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, April 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.09 per share and revenue of $481.8310 million for the quarter. Parties are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, April 30, 2026 at 8:30 AM ET.

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.35. The business had revenue of $380.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.32 million. OneWater Marine had a negative net margin of 5.88% and a positive return on equity of 4.32%. On average, analysts expect OneWater Marine to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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OneWater Marine Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ONEW opened at $10.70 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $177.73 million, a PE ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 1.13. OneWater Marine has a fifty-two week low of $8.12 and a fifty-two week high of $17.92.

Insider Activity at OneWater Marine

In related news, Chairman Philip Austin Jr. Singleton acquired 18,008 shares of OneWater Marine stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.52 per share, with a total value of $225,460.16. Following the transaction, the chairman directly owned 779,776 shares in the company, valued at $9,762,795.52. This represents a 2.36% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 19.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of OneWater Marine

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of OneWater Marine by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 706,260 shares of the company's stock worth $11,187,000 after buying an additional 8,465 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in OneWater Marine by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 549,856 shares of the company's stock valued at $8,710,000 after purchasing an additional 2,378 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in OneWater Marine by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 287,265 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,108,000 after purchasing an additional 72,595 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in OneWater Marine by 169.9% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 246,049 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,662,000 after purchasing an additional 154,876 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in OneWater Marine by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 126,800 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,009,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.32% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ONEW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Research raised shares of OneWater Marine from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of OneWater Marine in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $17.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ONEW

OneWater Marine Company Profile

OneWater Marine Inc NASDAQ: ONEW is a leading U.S.-based recreational boat retailer offering a comprehensive range of marine products and services. Since its public debut in 2018, the company has built a broad network of locations that serve both coastal and inland markets. OneWater Marine focuses on delivering a full-service customer experience, from initial boat selection to long-term maintenance and support.

Through its dealership network, OneWater Marine markets new and pre-owned powerboats and personal watercraft from top manufacturers.

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