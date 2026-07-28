Onity Group (ONIT) to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Onity Group (NYSE:ONIT - Get Free Report) is anticipated to issue its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.95 per share and revenue of $272.4540 million for the quarter. Parties can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, August 4, 2026 at 12:30 PM ET.

Onity Group (NYSE:ONIT - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $2.37 by ($1.63). Onity Group had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 15.75%.The firm had revenue of $278.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $290.10 million.

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Onity Group Stock Up 1.5%

Shares of Onity Group stock opened at $40.02 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 46.07, a current ratio of 46.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.46. Onity Group has a 52-week low of $33.22 and a 52-week high of $54.10. The company has a market capitalization of $337.49 million, a P/E ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.42 and a 200 day moving average of $41.07.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ONIT. State Street Corp raised its stake in Onity Group by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 128,906 shares of the company's stock worth $5,903,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Onity Group by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 20,128 shares of the company's stock worth $922,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Onity Group by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 150,832 shares of the company's stock worth $6,908,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Onity Group by 23.2% during the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,027 shares of the company's stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Onity Group by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,344 shares of the company's stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 70.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ONIT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Onity Group from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen raised Onity Group from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday. Texas Capital upgraded Onity Group to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on Onity Group from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price objective on Onity Group from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $54.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ONIT

About Onity Group

Onity Group, listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker ONIT, is a technology company specializing in enterprise operations management software. Its platform is designed to help legal, finance, human resources and corporate services teams automate and streamline mission-critical workflows. Leveraging artificial intelligence and no-code automation tools, Onity's solutions aim to reduce manual processes, improve visibility and ensure compliance across complex organizational structures.

The company's flagship offerings include contract lifecycle management, matter management, e-billing and spend management, as well as enterprise deal management.

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