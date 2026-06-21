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onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) Given Consensus Rating of "Moderate Buy" by Analysts

Written by MarketBeat
June 21, 2026
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Key Points

  • onsemi has a consensus analyst rating of “Moderate Buy” from 30 analysts, with an average 12-month price target of $94.68. Recent rating changes were mostly positive, including higher targets from Wells Fargo, TD Cowen, and Bank of America.
  • The company reported better-than-expected quarterly results, posting EPS of $0.64 versus the $0.61 estimate and revenue of $1.51 billion versus the $1.49 billion forecast. onsemi also guided Q2 2026 EPS to $0.65–$0.77.
  • Recent business developments remain supportive, including the launch of its GaNEXUS gallium nitride power portfolio and growing interest in its Treo platform for automotive applications. Institutional ownership is also high at 97.7%, even as CFO Trent Thad sold 30,000 shares in a pre-arranged transaction.
  • Interested in onsemi? Here are five stocks we like better.

Shares of onsemi (NASDAQ:ON - Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the thirty analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $94.68.

ON has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of onsemi from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of onsemi from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of onsemi from $80.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of onsemi from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of onsemi from $115.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th.

Read Our Latest Report on onsemi

More onsemi News

Here are the key news stories impacting onsemi this week:

Insider Transactions at onsemi

In other news, CFO Trent Thad sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total value of $2,790,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 301,194 shares of the company's stock, valued at $28,011,042. This represents a 9.06% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On onsemi

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ON. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of onsemi by 187.9% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 121,357 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $4,863,000 after purchasing an additional 79,206 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of onsemi by 61.2% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,335 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of onsemi during the 2nd quarter valued at $201,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of onsemi by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 10,137 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 2,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of onsemi by 108.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 31,646 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $1,659,000 after purchasing an additional 16,435 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.70% of the company's stock.

onsemi Stock Performance

Shares of ON stock opened at $121.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.26, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a current ratio of 4.87, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm's 50 day moving average is $106.26 and its 200 day moving average is $76.70. onsemi has a 12 month low of $44.56 and a 12 month high of $134.92.

onsemi (NASDAQ:ON - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.03. onsemi had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 12.79%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. onsemi has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.650-0.770 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that onsemi will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

onsemi Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions.

Read More

Analyst Recommendations for onsemi (NASDAQ:ON)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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