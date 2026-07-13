onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) Price Target Cut to $95.00 by Analysts at TD Cowen

onsemi (NASDAQ:ON - Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by research analysts at TD Cowen from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research note issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a "buy" rating on the semiconductor company's stock. TD Cowen's price target suggests a potential upside of 4.57% from the company's current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on ON. Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $137.00 price target on shares of onsemi in a report on Friday, June 26th. B. Riley Financial upped their price objective on onsemi from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Wall Street Zen raised onsemi from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on onsemi from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of onsemi from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a report on Thursday. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $102.64.

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Check Out Our Latest Report on onsemi

onsemi Stock Down 5.3%

Shares of ON traded down $5.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $90.85. The company's stock had a trading volume of 4,064,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,763,548. The company's 50-day moving average is $111.13 and its 200-day moving average is $81.69. onsemi has a 52-week low of $44.56 and a 52-week high of $134.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.52, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a current ratio of 4.87, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

onsemi (NASDAQ:ON - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. onsemi had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 12.79%. onsemi's revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. onsemi has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.650-0.770 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that onsemi will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at onsemi

In other news, CFO Trent Thad sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total transaction of $2,790,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 301,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,011,042. This represents a 9.06% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On onsemi

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA boosted its stake in shares of onsemi by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 3,981,981 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $215,624,000 after buying an additional 1,112,774 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC raised its position in onsemi by 119.3% during the fourth quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 73,416 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $3,975,000 after acquiring an additional 39,944 shares in the last quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in onsemi during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $585,000. F&V Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in onsemi in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,075,000. Finally, Brevan Howard Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of onsemi by 95.5% during the 3rd quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP now owns 111,749 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $5,510,000 after purchasing an additional 54,574 shares during the period. 97.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trending Headlines about onsemi

Here are the key news stories impacting onsemi this week:

Positive Sentiment: onsemi is still getting support from a recent earnings beat, with Q1 revenue and EPS both topping expectations and Q2 guidance calling for continued profitability. The company also showed year-over-year revenue growth, which helps reinforce the longer-term turnaround narrative.

onsemi is still getting support from a recent earnings beat, with Q1 revenue and EPS both topping expectations and Q2 guidance calling for continued profitability. The company also showed year-over-year revenue growth, which helps reinforce the longer-term turnaround narrative. Positive Sentiment: Recent market commentary highlighted onsemi as one of the chip names positioned to benefit from the analog and power-semiconductor cycle recovery, suggesting some investors still view the stock as a beneficiary of electrification and data-center demand.

Recent market commentary highlighted onsemi as one of the chip names positioned to benefit from the analog and power-semiconductor cycle recovery, suggesting some investors still view the stock as a beneficiary of electrification and data-center demand. Neutral Sentiment: A new earnings preview notes that Wall Street expects onsemi’s second-quarter profitability to improve by double digits. That is supportive, but it is only a preview and does not change fundamentals by itself. Article Title

A new earnings preview notes that Wall Street expects onsemi’s second-quarter profitability to improve by double digits. That is supportive, but it is only a preview and does not change fundamentals by itself. Neutral Sentiment: Broader investor discussion around quantum-computing ETFs and other unrelated tech themes is unlikely to materially impact onsemi directly, but it reflects a market environment where capital is rotating across high-beta growth names.

onsemi Company Profile

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions.

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