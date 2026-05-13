onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Cantor Fitzgerald Analyst Says

onsemi (NASDAQ:ON - Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a "neutral" rating on the semiconductor company's stock. Cantor Fitzgerald's target price points to a potential downside of 3.95% from the stock's current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ON. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of onsemi from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, January 16th. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a "hold" rating on shares of onsemi in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of onsemi in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of onsemi from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane raised shares of onsemi from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $88.81.

Get onsemi alerts: Sign Up

Read Our Latest Report on ON

onsemi Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ON opened at $104.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 4.87. onsemi has a fifty-two week low of $40.62 and a fifty-two week high of $107.25. The stock has a market cap of $40.80 billion, a PE ratio of 73.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $73.93 and a 200-day moving average of $63.13.

onsemi (NASDAQ:ON - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.03. onsemi had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 9.46%.The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. onsemi has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.650-0.770 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that onsemi will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other onsemi news, insider Sudhir Gopalswamy sold 6,114 shares of onsemi stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.67, for a total transaction of $358,708.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 173,943 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,205,235.81. The trade was a 3.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Trent Thad sold 60,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.22, for a total value of $4,273,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 339,460 shares of the company's stock, valued at $24,176,341.20. The trade was a 15.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 146,114 shares of company stock worth $11,282,308. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of onsemi

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Funds Management LTD grew its holdings in shares of onsemi by 42.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Funds Management LTD now owns 87,729 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $4,326,000 after purchasing an additional 25,949 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA lifted its stake in onsemi by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 3,981,981 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $215,624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112,774 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in shares of onsemi by 67.3% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 94,146 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $4,642,000 after buying an additional 37,881 shares during the period. Rakuten Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in onsemi during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,327,000. Finally, M&G PLC boosted its position in onsemi by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. M&G PLC now owns 2,647,003 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $129,703,000 after buying an additional 187,899 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.70% of the company's stock.

onsemi News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting onsemi this week:

Positive Sentiment: onsemi’s recent quarterly results were solid, with EPS of $0.64 topping estimates and revenue of $1.51 billion also ahead of expectations, while AI data center revenue reportedly grew 30% sequentially, supporting the growth story.

onsemi’s recent quarterly results were solid, with EPS of $0.64 topping estimates and revenue of $1.51 billion also ahead of expectations, while AI data center revenue reportedly grew 30% sequentially, supporting the growth story. Positive Sentiment: Several analysts have raised or reaffirmed bullish views, including Roth Capital lifting its price target to $125 while maintaining a Buy rating, which reinforces confidence in the company’s longer-term AI and power semiconductor exposure.

Several analysts have raised or reaffirmed bullish views, including Roth Capital lifting its price target to $125 while maintaining a Buy rating, which reinforces confidence in the company’s longer-term AI and power semiconductor exposure. Neutral Sentiment: There is also some positioning noise ahead of onsemi’s annual stockholders meeting on May 14, which can lead to short-term trading around the event rather than a fundamental re-rating. Article Title

There is also some positioning noise ahead of onsemi’s annual stockholders meeting on May 14, which can lead to short-term trading around the event rather than a fundamental re-rating. Negative Sentiment: Shares are being weighed by a broader decline in semiconductor stocks tied to inflation concerns and higher energy prices, which is dragging down rate-sensitive growth names even without a new company-specific negative announcement.

Shares are being weighed by a broader decline in semiconductor stocks tied to inflation concerns and higher energy prices, which is dragging down rate-sensitive growth names even without a new company-specific negative announcement. Negative Sentiment: One recent analysis also argued onsemi still faces a slowdown in silicon carbide demand and tougher competition in image sensors, suggesting some investors may be reassessing the durability of the growth narrative. Article Title

onsemi Company Profile

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider onsemi, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and onsemi wasn't on the list.

While onsemi currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here