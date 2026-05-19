onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Mizuho Analyst Says

onsemi (NASDAQ:ON - Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Mizuho from $120.00 to $130.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an "outperform" rating on the semiconductor company's stock. Mizuho's price objective would suggest a potential upside of 18.80% from the stock's previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ON. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of onsemi from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of onsemi from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of onsemi from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Truist Financial restated a "hold" rating and issued a $101.00 target price (up from $66.00) on shares of onsemi in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of onsemi from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $89.19.

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onsemi Trading Down 3.3%

Shares of ON stock opened at $109.43 on Tuesday. onsemi has a fifty-two week low of $40.62 and a fifty-two week high of $119.10. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $78.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 4.87. The company has a market cap of $42.89 billion, a PE ratio of 77.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.94.

onsemi (NASDAQ:ON - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.49 billion. onsemi had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 9.46%.onsemi's revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. onsemi has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.650-0.770 EPS. Equities analysts predict that onsemi will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at onsemi

In other onsemi news, insider Sudhir Gopalswamy sold 6,114 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.67, for a total value of $358,708.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 173,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,205,235.81. This represents a 3.40% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Trent Thad sold 30,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total transaction of $2,790,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 301,194 shares of the company's stock, valued at $28,011,042. The trade was a 9.06% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 66,114 shares of company stock valued at $5,548,708 in the last ninety days. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of onsemi

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ON. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in onsemi by 83.7% during the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 472 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Root Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of onsemi by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 503 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. DV Equities LLC bought a new position in shares of onsemi during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its position in shares of onsemi by 62.3% during the third quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 568 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of onsemi by 68.7% in the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 577 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.70% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about onsemi

Here are the key news stories impacting onsemi this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analysts and market commentary continue to highlight onsemi’s strong momentum, citing AI data-center demand and automotive growth as key supports for the stock’s multi-month surge. Article Title

Analysts and market commentary continue to highlight onsemi’s strong momentum, citing AI data-center demand and automotive growth as key supports for the stock’s multi-month surge. Positive Sentiment: Another market review argued that investors are rewarding onsemi’s focus on its pure-play automation business, which can improve the company’s growth profile and margin story. Article Title

Another market review argued that investors are rewarding onsemi’s focus on its pure-play automation business, which can improve the company’s growth profile and margin story. Neutral Sentiment: A valuation-focused piece noted that the stock’s rapid run-up has pushed attention toward whether the current price already reflects much of the good news, making near-term upside more dependent on execution and continued demand strength. Article Title

A valuation-focused piece noted that the stock’s rapid run-up has pushed attention toward whether the current price already reflects much of the good news, making near-term upside more dependent on execution and continued demand strength. Neutral Sentiment: One article highlighted that a new Walmart-branded Android tablet uses an onsemi component, which is a small sign of product reach but not a major company-specific catalyst. Article Title

One article highlighted that a new Walmart-branded Android tablet uses an onsemi component, which is a small sign of product reach but not a major company-specific catalyst. Negative Sentiment: There was also a report reviewing onsemi’s recent share-price surge, which may prompt some investors to take profits or question how much upside remains after the big move. Article Title

About onsemi

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions.

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