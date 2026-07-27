onsemi (ON) Projected to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

onsemi (NASDAQ:ON - Get Free Report) is anticipated to announce its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Monday, August 3rd. Analysts expect onsemi to post earnings of $0.72 per share and revenue of $1.5884 billion for the quarter. onsemi has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.650-0.770 EPS. Individuals can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Monday, August 3, 2026 at 5:00 PM ET.

onsemi (NASDAQ:ON - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. onsemi had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 12.79%. onsemi's revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect onsemi to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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onsemi Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ON opened at $86.81 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $107.67 and a 200 day moving average of $84.13. The company has a current ratio of 4.87, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $34.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 2.01. onsemi has a 12 month low of $44.56 and a 12 month high of $134.92.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On onsemi

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ON. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of onsemi by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,847 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in onsemi by 13.7% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,950 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its stake in onsemi by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 14,973 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $811,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in onsemi by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 4,608 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in onsemi by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,884 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.70% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about onsemi

Here are the key news stories impacting onsemi this week:

Negative Sentiment: Chip stocks were under pressure after a major peer posted a softer-than-expected outlook, which weighed on the whole semiconductor group and dragged onsemi lower with it.

Chip stocks were under pressure after a major peer posted a softer-than-expected outlook, which weighed on the whole semiconductor group and dragged onsemi lower with it. Negative Sentiment: Investor caution remains elevated ahead of onsemi’s next earnings report, scheduled for August 3, leaving the stock without an immediate near-term catalyst.

Investor caution remains elevated ahead of onsemi’s next earnings report, scheduled for August 3, leaving the stock without an immediate near-term catalyst. Negative Sentiment: Ongoing concerns around onsemi’s planned all-stock Synaptics acquisition may also be contributing to sentiment, as the deal adds execution and integration risk.

Ongoing concerns around onsemi’s planned all-stock Synaptics acquisition may also be contributing to sentiment, as the deal adds execution and integration risk. Neutral Sentiment: Recent commentary has noted that while onsemi has beaten earnings expectations in prior quarters, the market is currently focused more on industry weakness and the upcoming report than on prior results.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group reissued a "neutral" rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of onsemi in a report on Monday, June 29th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of onsemi from $56.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Truist Financial reiterated a "hold" rating and issued a $101.00 price objective (up from $66.00) on shares of onsemi in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $137.00 price objective on shares of onsemi in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on onsemi from $73.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, onsemi currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $102.24.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on onsemi

About onsemi

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions.

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