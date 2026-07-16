OP Bancorp (OPBK) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

OP Bancorp (NASDAQ:OPBK - Get Free Report) will likely be posting its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, July 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.46 per share and revenue of $25.15 million for the quarter. Individuals are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, July 23, 2026 at 4:00 PM ET.

OP Bancorp (NASDAQ:OPBK - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $24.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $25.37 million. OP Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 16.12%. On average, analysts expect OP Bancorp to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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OP Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of OP Bancorp stock opened at $14.93 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock's fifty day moving average is $14.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.07. OP Bancorp has a 52 week low of $12.41 and a 52 week high of $15.73. The company has a market capitalization of $222.31 million, a PE ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 0.60.

OP Bancorp Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is an increase from OP Bancorp's previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 7th. OP Bancorp's payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OP Bancorp

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of OP Bancorp by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 609,510 shares of the company's stock valued at $8,606,000 after acquiring an additional 22,620 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in OP Bancorp by 118.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 273,701 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,556,000 after purchasing an additional 148,299 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its position in OP Bancorp by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 209,040 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,952,000 after purchasing an additional 2,462 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in OP Bancorp by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 145,773 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,058,000 after purchasing an additional 8,865 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of OP Bancorp by 960.2% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 140,591 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,826,000 after purchasing an additional 127,330 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.63% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Research raised shares of OP Bancorp from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. DA Davidson reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of OP Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of OP Bancorp from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of OP Bancorp from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, OP Bancorp has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $16.50.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on OPBK

OP Bancorp Company Profile

OP Bancorp is the bank holding company for Old Point National Bank, a community-focused financial institution headquartered in Suffolk, Virginia. Through its subsidiary, the company offers a broad range of commercial and consumer banking services designed to meet the needs of businesses, professionals and individuals across the Hampton Roads and Virginia Peninsula regions. Core services include business lending, real estate financing, deposit accounts, cash management solutions and treasury services.

The company's lending portfolio spans commercial real estate loans, construction and land development financing, equipment loans and lines of credit tailored for small and medium-sized enterprises.

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