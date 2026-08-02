Openlane (NYSE:OPLN) Given Consensus Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by Analysts

Openlane (NYSE:OPLN - Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $41.6667.

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A number of equities analysts recently commented on OPLN shares. Northcoast Research set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Openlane in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Stephens reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Openlane in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Zacks Research upgraded Openlane from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Openlane in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Openlane from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Openlane

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Tobin P. Richer sold 4,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.31, for a total value of $153,240.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 24,697 shares in the company, valued at $946,142.07. This represents a 13.94% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Charles S. Coleman sold 19,763 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.86, for a total value of $708,701.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 74,334 shares in the company, valued at $2,665,617.24. This represents a 21.00% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 111,972 shares of company stock valued at $4,018,932 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.22% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OPLN. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Openlane in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $857,000. Smith Moore & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Openlane during the 4th quarter valued at $448,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in shares of Openlane during the 4th quarter valued at $2,211,000. Guidance Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Openlane during the 4th quarter valued at $770,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Openlane during the 4th quarter valued at $320,000. 99.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Openlane Price Performance

Shares of OPLN opened at $39.79 on Friday. Openlane has a one year low of $24.10 and a one year high of $42.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of -39.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Openlane (NYSE:OPLN - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. Openlane had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 13.00%. The business had revenue of $527.90 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Openlane has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.280-1.420 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Openlane will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Openlane Company Profile

Openlane, Inc operates a digital wholesale vehicle marketplace that facilitates the remarketing of used vehicles for commercial consignors and retail dealers. The company provides an online auction platform that enables buyers and sellers to transact in real time, connecting franchised and independent dealers, fleet operators, rental companies, manufacturers and financial institutions. Its marketplace focuses on vehicles from lease returns, fleet and commercial fleets, repossessions and dealer trade-ins.

In addition to the core auction and listing services, Openlane offers a suite of remarketing support services designed to simplify the end-to-end sale process.

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