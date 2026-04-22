Openlane (NYSE:OPLN) Upgraded at Zacks Research

Openlane (NYSE:OPLN - Get Free Report) was upgraded by Zacks Research from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Get Openlane alerts: Sign Up

Several other research firms have also commented on OPLN. Weiss Ratings lowered Openlane from a "buy (b)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Openlane from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Northcoast Research raised Openlane from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Barclays boosted their price target on Openlane from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on Openlane from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $33.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Openlane

Openlane Trading Down 1.6%

OPLN opened at $31.17 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.19 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Openlane has a 12 month low of $17.83 and a 12 month high of $32.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.61.

Openlane (NYSE:OPLN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $494.30 million during the quarter. Openlane had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 9.19%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. Openlane has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.240-1.380 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Openlane will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Openlane

In related news, EVP James P. Coyle sold 88,444 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.83, for a total transaction of $2,549,840.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 63,869 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,841,343.27. This represents a 58.07% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Openlane during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,284,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Openlane during the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Openlane during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,820,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in Openlane during the 4th quarter valued at about $87,868,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Openlane during the 4th quarter valued at about $215,000. 99.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Openlane

Openlane, Inc operates a digital wholesale vehicle marketplace that facilitates the remarketing of used vehicles for commercial consignors and retail dealers. The company provides an online auction platform that enables buyers and sellers to transact in real time, connecting franchised and independent dealers, fleet operators, rental companies, manufacturers and financial institutions. Its marketplace focuses on vehicles from lease returns, fleet and commercial fleets, repossessions and dealer trade-ins.

In addition to the core auction and listing services, Openlane offers a suite of remarketing support services designed to simplify the end-to-end sale process.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Openlane, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Openlane wasn't on the list.

While Openlane currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here