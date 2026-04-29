Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA) Downgraded to "Hold" Rating by Zacks Research

Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA - Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Zacks Research from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report released on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

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Several other brokerages have also weighed in on OPRA. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Opera in a report on Friday, March 27th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Opera in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Wall Street Zen lowered Opera from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Opera from $24.50 to $21.50 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $21.50.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Opera

Opera Price Performance

Shares of OPRA stock opened at $17.81 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.97 and a beta of 1.22. Opera has a 1-year low of $11.71 and a 1-year high of $21.06. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $14.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.34.

Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, February 14th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $176.65 million for the quarter. Opera had a net margin of 17.61% and a return on equity of 8.00%. Analysts expect that Opera will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Opera

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC acquired a new position in Opera during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Opera by 37.8% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,305 shares of the company's stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury acquired a new position in Opera during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Ascentis Independent Advisors acquired a new position in Opera during the 1st quarter worth approximately $141,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Opera during the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. 10.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Key Headlines Impacting Opera

Here are the key news stories impacting Opera this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q1 results beat expectations — Opera reported $0.34 EPS vs. $0.32 consensus and revenue of $175.82M vs. $171.04M est.; revenue rose ~23% YoY and adjusted EBITDA was $42.0M (24% margin), above the high end of guidance. Read More.

Q1 results beat expectations — Opera reported $0.34 EPS vs. $0.32 consensus and revenue of $175.82M vs. $171.04M est.; revenue rose ~23% YoY and adjusted EBITDA was $42.0M (24% margin), above the high end of guidance. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Raised FY 2026 guidance — Opera raised revenue to $727M–$740M (18–20% growth) and adjusted EBITDA to $170M–$174M (≈23% margin), implying continued high-margin growth and better visibility into cash generation. Read More.

Raised FY 2026 guidance — Opera raised revenue to $727M–$740M (18–20% growth) and adjusted EBITDA to $170M–$174M (≈23% margin), implying continued high-margin growth and better visibility into cash generation. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Q2 guide implies continued sequential strength — Company issued Q2 revenue guidance of $176M–$178M (23–25% growth) and targeted a ~23% adjusted EBITDA margin at the midpoint, reinforcing margin stability as monetization scales. Read More.

Q2 guide implies continued sequential strength — Company issued Q2 revenue guidance of $176M–$178M (23–25% growth) and targeted a ~23% adjusted EBITDA margin at the midpoint, reinforcing margin stability as monetization scales. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Analyst/market signals supportive — IBD flagged improved relative price strength for the ADR and Zacks included OPRA among constructive picks in the Internet content group, which can attract momentum and buy-side interest. Read More. Read More.

Analyst/market signals supportive — IBD flagged improved relative price strength for the ADR and Zacks included OPRA among constructive picks in the Internet content group, which can attract momentum and buy-side interest. Read More. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Investor materials & call available — The Q1 earnings slide deck and conference-call transcript provide more detail on growth drivers (ad revenue mix, AI-agent monetization and mobile trends); useful for due diligence but not new directional news. Read More. Read More.

About Opera

Opera Limited NASDAQ: OPRA is a global software and internet services company best known for its cross-platform web browsers, including the flagship Opera Browser, Opera Mini for mobile devices and Opera GX designed for the gaming community. The company integrates features such as ad blocking, built-in VPN services and a cryptocurrency wallet into its desktop and mobile applications, aiming to deliver fast, secure and feature-rich browsing experiences to hundreds of millions of users worldwide.

Beyond its consumer-facing browsers, Opera operates Opera News, a personalized content and news aggregation platform with a strong presence in Africa and Asia, and Opera Ads, a digital advertising network that leverages user-behavior data to provide targeted ad placements across devices.

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