OPKO Health FY2026 EPS Estimate Increased by HC Wainwright

OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK - Free Report) - Analysts at HC Wainwright raised their FY2026 EPS estimates for OPKO Health in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, July 28th. HC Wainwright analyst Y. Chen now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.23) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.30). HC Wainwright currently has a "Buy" rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for OPKO Health's current full-year earnings is ($0.29) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for OPKO Health's Q1 2027 earnings at ($0.08) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.29) EPS.

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.07. OPKO Health had a negative net margin of 12.40% and a negative return on equity of 5.88%. The company had revenue of $163.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $131.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.19) earnings per share. OPKO Health's quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis.

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OPK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Weiss Ratings raised OPKO Health from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Barrington Research cut OPKO Health from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of OPKO Health from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, June 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, OPKO Health presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $1.55.

Read Our Latest Report on OPKO Health

OPKO Health Stock Performance

OPK opened at $1.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 3.35. OPKO Health has a 52-week low of $0.98 and a 52-week high of $1.73. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.17 and a beta of 1.48. The business's fifty day moving average is $1.38 and its 200-day moving average is $1.27.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zacks Investment Management bought a new position in OPKO Health during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. StoneX Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of OPKO Health in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Apella Capital LLC bought a new stake in OPKO Health in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new position in shares of OPKO Health during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in OPKO Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 64.63% of the company's stock.

About OPKO Health

OPKO Health, Inc NASDAQ: OPK is a diversified, global healthcare company headquartered in Miami, Florida, with a focus on diagnostics, pharmaceuticals and biologics development. The company operates two main business segments—Laboratory Services and Pharma Services & Products—driven by its mission to advance patient care through innovation in testing and targeted therapies.

In its Laboratory Services segment, OPKO leverages BioReference Laboratories, one of the largest full-service commercial labs in the United States.

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