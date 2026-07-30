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OPKO Health FY2026 EPS Estimate Increased by HC Wainwright

Written by MarketBeat
July 30, 2026
OPKO Health logo with Medical background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • HC Wainwright raised its FY2026 EPS estimate for OPKO Health to a loss of $0.23 per share from a projected loss of $0.30, maintaining a “Buy” rating.
  • OPKO’s latest quarterly results beat expectations, with a $0.01-per-share loss versus the estimated $0.08 loss and revenue of $163.58 million, up 4.3% year over year.
  • Despite the improved outlook, analyst sentiment remains cautious: OPKO has a consensus “Hold” rating, a $1.55 price target, and shares recently traded at $1.36.
  • Interested in OPKO Health? Here are five stocks we like better.

OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK - Free Report) - Analysts at HC Wainwright raised their FY2026 EPS estimates for OPKO Health in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, July 28th. HC Wainwright analyst Y. Chen now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.23) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.30). HC Wainwright currently has a "Buy" rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for OPKO Health's current full-year earnings is ($0.29) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for OPKO Health's Q1 2027 earnings at ($0.08) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.29) EPS.

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.07. OPKO Health had a negative net margin of 12.40% and a negative return on equity of 5.88%. The company had revenue of $163.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $131.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.19) earnings per share. OPKO Health's quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis.

OPK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Weiss Ratings raised OPKO Health from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Barrington Research cut OPKO Health from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of OPKO Health from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, June 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, OPKO Health presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $1.55.

Read Our Latest Report on OPKO Health

OPKO Health Stock Performance

OPK opened at $1.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 3.35. OPKO Health has a 52-week low of $0.98 and a 52-week high of $1.73. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.17 and a beta of 1.48. The business's fifty day moving average is $1.38 and its 200-day moving average is $1.27.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zacks Investment Management bought a new position in OPKO Health during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. StoneX Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of OPKO Health in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Apella Capital LLC bought a new stake in OPKO Health in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new position in shares of OPKO Health during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in OPKO Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 64.63% of the company's stock.

About OPKO Health

(Get Free Report)

OPKO Health, Inc NASDAQ: OPK is a diversified, global healthcare company headquartered in Miami, Florida, with a focus on diagnostics, pharmaceuticals and biologics development. The company operates two main business segments—Laboratory Services and Pharma Services & Products—driven by its mission to advance patient care through innovation in testing and targeted therapies.

In its Laboratory Services segment, OPKO leverages BioReference Laboratories, one of the largest full-service commercial labs in the United States.

Featured Stories

Earnings History and Estimates for OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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