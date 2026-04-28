OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK - Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.07), FiscalAI reports. The business had revenue of $124.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.51 million. OPKO Health had a negative net margin of 37.19% and a negative return on equity of 17.42%.

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OPKO Health Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of NASDAQ OPK traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.21. 1,390,050 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,632,427. The business's fifty day moving average is $1.18 and its 200 day moving average is $1.28. OPKO Health has a fifty-two week low of $1.10 and a fifty-two week high of $1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $918.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.03 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a current ratio of 3.97.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OPKO Health

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of OPKO Health by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,061,318 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $13,940,000 after purchasing an additional 67,973 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of OPKO Health by 39.2% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,386,911 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $10,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798,385 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of OPKO Health by 150.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,986,913 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $7,544,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600,378 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of OPKO Health by 466.7% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,608,906 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $2,671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324,988 shares during the period. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of OPKO Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $851,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.63% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of OPKO Health in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of OPKO Health from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. Finally, Barrington Research dropped their target price on shares of OPKO Health from $2.25 to $1.50 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, OPKO Health currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $1.55.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on OPK

About OPKO Health

OPKO Health, Inc NASDAQ: OPK is a diversified, global healthcare company headquartered in Miami, Florida, with a focus on diagnostics, pharmaceuticals and biologics development. The company operates two main business segments—Laboratory Services and Pharma Services & Products—driven by its mission to advance patient care through innovation in testing and targeted therapies.

In its Laboratory Services segment, OPKO leverages BioReference Laboratories, one of the largest full-service commercial labs in the United States.

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