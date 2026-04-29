OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) Downgraded to "Market Perform" Rating by Barrington Research

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK - Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Barrington Research from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

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A number of other research firms have also issued reports on OPK. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of OPKO Health in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Wall Street Zen downgraded OPKO Health from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, OPKO Health currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $1.55.

View Our Latest Research Report on OPK

OPKO Health Trading Up 0.8%

NASDAQ OPK opened at $1.21 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 3.97 and a quick ratio of 3.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $918.47 million, a P/E ratio of -4.03 and a beta of 1.49. The firm's 50-day moving average is $1.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.28. OPKO Health has a 12 month low of $1.10 and a 12 month high of $1.60.

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.07). The company had revenue of $124.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.51 million. OPKO Health had a negative return on equity of 17.42% and a negative net margin of 37.19%.The firm's quarterly revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that OPKO Health will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OPKO Health

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in OPKO Health by 2,369.9% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 119,223 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 114,396 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of OPKO Health by 466.7% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,608,906 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $2,671,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324,988 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of OPKO Health by 39.2% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,386,911 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $10,602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,798,385 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of OPKO Health by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,001,214 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $6,642,000 after acquiring an additional 161,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LLP purchased a new stake in OPKO Health during the first quarter worth approximately $130,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.63% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting OPKO Health

Here are the key news stories impacting OPKO Health this week:

Positive Sentiment: ModeX pipeline momentum — OPKO said ModeX now advances five clinical programs and reported initiation and completion of the first‑dose cohort in the MDX2301 Phase 1 COVID‑19 prevention trial (tetravalent bispecific antibody that targets known variants). This supports longer‑term upside from biologics/pipeline value. Read More.

ModeX pipeline momentum — OPKO said ModeX now advances five clinical programs and reported initiation and completion of the first‑dose cohort in the MDX2301 Phase 1 COVID‑19 prevention trial (tetravalent bispecific antibody that targets known variants). This supports longer‑term upside from biologics/pipeline value. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Q1 results mixed — OPKO reported EPS of ($0.07), matching estimates, which reduces immediate earnings surprise risk, but revenue of $124.2M missed consensus (~$130.5M) and was down ~17% YoY. Management commentary (earnings call) will be key for near‑term outlook. Read More.

Q1 results mixed — OPKO reported EPS of ($0.07), matching estimates, which reduces immediate earnings surprise risk, but revenue of $124.2M missed consensus (~$130.5M) and was down ~17% YoY. Management commentary (earnings call) will be key for near‑term outlook. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Guidance below expectations — OPKO cut/issued Q2 revenue guidance of $127M–$132M (below consensus ~$135.7M) and set FY2026 revenue guidance of $530M–$560M versus consensus near $545.5M. Lower near‑term revenue guidance is the main driver of the stock weakness today. Read More.

About OPKO Health

OPKO Health, Inc NASDAQ: OPK is a diversified, global healthcare company headquartered in Miami, Florida, with a focus on diagnostics, pharmaceuticals and biologics development. The company operates two main business segments—Laboratory Services and Pharma Services & Products—driven by its mission to advance patient care through innovation in testing and targeted therapies.

In its Laboratory Services segment, OPKO leverages BioReference Laboratories, one of the largest full-service commercial labs in the United States.

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