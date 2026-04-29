OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) Hits New 1-Year Low - Should You Sell?

Shares of OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK - Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.0950 and last traded at $1.0650, with a volume of 999750 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $1.21.

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Here are the key news stories impacting OPKO Health this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on OPK. Barrington Research reissued a "market perform" rating on shares of OPKO Health in a report on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of OPKO Health in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of OPKO Health from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, OPKO Health has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $1.55.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on OPK

OPKO Health Price Performance

The firm's fifty day moving average price is $1.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $800.82 million, a PE ratio of -3.52 and a beta of 1.49.

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.07). The company had revenue of $124.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.51 million. OPKO Health had a negative net margin of 37.19% and a negative return on equity of 17.42%. OPKO Health's revenue was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that OPKO Health, Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OPKO Health

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OPK. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in OPKO Health by 150.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,986,913 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $7,544,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600,378 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in OPKO Health by 39.2% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,386,911 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $10,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798,385 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in OPKO Health by 466.7% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,608,906 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $2,671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324,988 shares in the last quarter. OP Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in OPKO Health during the first quarter valued at $1,257,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in OPKO Health during the fourth quarter valued at $851,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.63% of the company's stock.

About OPKO Health

OPKO Health, Inc NASDAQ: OPK is a diversified, global healthcare company headquartered in Miami, Florida, with a focus on diagnostics, pharmaceuticals and biologics development. The company operates two main business segments—Laboratory Services and Pharma Services & Products—driven by its mission to advance patient care through innovation in testing and targeted therapies.

In its Laboratory Services segment, OPKO leverages BioReference Laboratories, one of the largest full-service commercial labs in the United States.

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