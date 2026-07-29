OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) Reaches New 52-Week High - Here's Why

OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK - Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.73 and last traded at $1.65, with a volume of 34529633 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.24.

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Key Stories Impacting OPKO Health

Here are the key news stories impacting OPKO Health this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q2 results significantly exceeded estimates. OPKO reported an adjusted loss of $0.01 per share, versus the consensus estimate of a $0.08 loss and a $0.19 loss in the year-earlier quarter. Revenue increased 4.3% year over year to $163.6 million, well above the $131.2 million analyst forecast. Why Opko Health Stock Surged by 33% on Tuesday

OPKO reported an adjusted loss of $0.01 per share, versus the consensus estimate of a $0.08 loss and a $0.19 loss in the year-earlier quarter. Revenue increased 4.3% year over year to $163.6 million, well above the $131.2 million analyst forecast. Positive Sentiment: Management raised its 2026 revenue outlook. OPKO now expects full-year revenue of $560 million to $585 million, above the previous analyst consensus of approximately $536 million. The outlook reflects pharmaceutical growth, contributions from Nicoya and tighter cost control. OPKO 2026 Revenue Guidance

OPKO now expects full-year revenue of $560 million to $585 million, above the previous analyst consensus of approximately $536 million. The outlook reflects pharmaceutical growth, contributions from Nicoya and tighter cost control. Positive Sentiment: The pipeline added potential longer-term catalysts. OPKO’s ModeX unit presented data on multispecific antibody programs designed to target in-vivo CAR-T applications, with Phase 1 studies potentially beginning later this year or in early 2027. The company also continues preparing MDX3001 for clinical development. OPKO Second Quarter 2026 Business Highlights

OPKO’s ModeX unit presented data on multispecific antibody programs designed to target in-vivo CAR-T applications, with Phase 1 studies potentially beginning later this year or in early 2027. The company also continues preparing MDX3001 for clinical development. Neutral Sentiment: Near-term revenue guidance was broadly consistent with expectations. OPKO forecast third-quarter revenue of $131 million to $142 million, compared with an analyst estimate of $134.8 million, suggesting continued growth but limited immediate upside from the quarterly outlook. OPKO Health Reports Second Quarter Results

OPKO forecast third-quarter revenue of $131 million to $142 million, compared with an analyst estimate of $134.8 million, suggesting continued growth but limited immediate upside from the quarterly outlook. Negative Sentiment: OPKO remains unprofitable. Although the quarterly loss narrowed substantially, the company still posted negative net margins and analysts expect a loss for the full year. Future performance also depends on execution of its pipeline and continued pharmaceutical growth.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OPK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barrington Research lowered shares of OPKO Health from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of OPKO Health from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised OPKO Health from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, June 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and an average target price of $1.55.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on OPK

OPKO Health Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 3.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.33 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.27.

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.07. OPKO Health had a negative net margin of 12.40% and a negative return on equity of 5.79%. The business had revenue of $163.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.23 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.19) EPS. OPKO Health's revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that OPKO Health, Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OPKO Health

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of OPKO Health by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 120,000 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its stake in shares of OPKO Health by 4.7% in the second quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 198,148 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 8,954 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in OPKO Health by 11.2% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 138,643 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 13,912 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its position in OPKO Health by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 159,652 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 16,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in OPKO Health by 75.0% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 46,842 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 20,076 shares in the last quarter. 64.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OPKO Health Company Profile

OPKO Health, Inc NASDAQ: OPK is a diversified, global healthcare company headquartered in Miami, Florida, with a focus on diagnostics, pharmaceuticals and biologics development. The company operates two main business segments—Laboratory Services and Pharma Services & Products—driven by its mission to advance patient care through innovation in testing and targeted therapies.

In its Laboratory Services segment, OPKO leverages BioReference Laboratories, one of the largest full-service commercial labs in the United States.

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