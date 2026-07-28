OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) Shares Gap Up Following Strong Earnings

OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK - Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $1.24, but opened at $1.38. OPKO Health shares last traded at $1.6340, with a volume of 8,172,413 shares.

The biotechnology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $163.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.23 million. OPKO Health had a negative return on equity of 16.78% and a negative net margin of 36.63%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.19) earnings per share.

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OPKO Health News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting OPKO Health this week:

Positive Sentiment: OPKO reported a second-quarter loss of $0.01 per share, substantially better than the $0.08 loss analysts expected and the $0.19 loss recorded a year earlier. Revenue increased 4.3% year over year to $163.58 million, exceeding the $131.23 million consensus estimate. OPKO Health Reports Q2 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates

OPKO reported a second-quarter loss of $0.01 per share, substantially better than the $0.08 loss analysts expected and the $0.19 loss recorded a year earlier. Revenue increased 4.3% year over year to $163.58 million, exceeding the $131.23 million consensus estimate. Positive Sentiment: Management raised its 2026 revenue guidance to $560 million-$585 million, above the approximately $536.4 million analyst consensus. The outlook implies continued growth from OPKO’s diagnostics and pharmaceutical businesses. OPKO 2026 Revenue Guidance

Management raised its 2026 revenue guidance to $560 million-$585 million, above the approximately $536.4 million analyst consensus. The outlook implies continued growth from OPKO’s diagnostics and pharmaceutical businesses. Positive Sentiment: OPKO said its ModeX multispecific antibody programs generated data supporting plans to begin Phase 1 studies later this year or in early 2027. The company also expects to start clinical development of MDX3001 by the end of 2026 or early 2027, offering potential longer-term pipeline value. OPKO Second-Quarter Business Highlights

OPKO said its ModeX multispecific antibody programs generated data supporting plans to begin Phase 1 studies later this year or in early 2027. The company also expects to start clinical development of MDX3001 by the end of 2026 or early 2027, offering potential longer-term pipeline value. Neutral Sentiment: Third-quarter revenue guidance of $131 million-$142 million brackets the $134.8 million consensus estimate, suggesting expectations are broadly intact but not significantly ahead of Wall Street forecasts.

Third-quarter revenue guidance of $131 million-$142 million brackets the $134.8 million consensus estimate, suggesting expectations are broadly intact but not significantly ahead of Wall Street forecasts. Negative Sentiment: Despite the quarterly beat, OPKO remains unprofitable, with a negative net margin of 36.63% and negative return on equity. The company’s full-year earnings outlook was not provided in the reported guidance, leaving investors focused on whether revenue growth can translate into improving profitability. OPKO Health Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on OPK shares. Weiss Ratings raised shares of OPKO Health from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of OPKO Health from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, June 6th. Finally, Barrington Research cut shares of OPKO Health from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and a consensus price target of $1.55.

View Our Latest Analysis on OPKO Health

Institutional Trading of OPKO Health

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OPK. Comerica Bank raised its position in OPKO Health by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 120,000 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its position in shares of OPKO Health by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 198,148 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 8,954 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in OPKO Health by 11.2% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 138,643 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 13,912 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its position in OPKO Health by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 159,652 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 16,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in OPKO Health during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.63% of the company's stock.

OPKO Health Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.91 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 3.61 and a quick ratio of 3.17. The business's fifty day moving average price is $1.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.26.

OPKO Health Company Profile

OPKO Health, Inc NASDAQ: OPK is a diversified, global healthcare company headquartered in Miami, Florida, with a focus on diagnostics, pharmaceuticals and biologics development. The company operates two main business segments—Laboratory Services and Pharma Services & Products—driven by its mission to advance patient care through innovation in testing and targeted therapies.

In its Laboratory Services segment, OPKO leverages BioReference Laboratories, one of the largest full-service commercial labs in the United States.

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