Oppenheimer Has Lowered Expectations for GCM Grosvenor (NASDAQ:GCMG) Stock Price

GCM Grosvenor (NASDAQ:GCMG - Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by Oppenheimer from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an "outperform" rating on the stock. Oppenheimer's target price points to a potential upside of 30.37% from the stock's previous close.

GCMG has been the subject of a number of other reports. TD Cowen boosted their price target on GCM Grosvenor from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Wall Street Zen lowered GCM Grosvenor from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of GCM Grosvenor in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of GCM Grosvenor from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $15.33.

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GCM Grosvenor Price Performance

Shares of GCMG stock traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.04. The company's stock had a trading volume of 167,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 559,620. The company has a current ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.75 and a 200-day moving average of $11.23. GCM Grosvenor has a twelve month low of $9.30 and a twelve month high of $14.38. The stock has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.98 and a beta of 0.83.

GCM Grosvenor (NASDAQ:GCMG - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.18. The firm had revenue of $124.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.13 million. GCM Grosvenor had a return on equity of 222.78% and a net margin of 9.05%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that GCM Grosvenor will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of GCM Grosvenor

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GCMG. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of GCM Grosvenor by 438.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,833,941 shares of the company's stock worth $22,136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493,250 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in GCM Grosvenor by 145.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,529,439 shares of the company's stock worth $17,313,000 after purchasing an additional 906,608 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in GCM Grosvenor by 231.0% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,290,222 shares of the company's stock worth $15,573,000 after purchasing an additional 900,458 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in GCM Grosvenor by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 706,848 shares of the company's stock valued at $8,532,000 after purchasing an additional 471,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in GCM Grosvenor by 3,351.9% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 326,278 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,938,000 after purchasing an additional 316,826 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.95% of the company's stock.

About GCM Grosvenor

GCM Grosvenor is a global alternative asset management firm that specializes in customized investment solutions across a range of private markets and hedge fund strategies. The firm partners with institutional clients—including pension funds, endowments, insurers and sovereign wealth funds—to design and implement portfolios that span private equity, infrastructure, real estate, credit and multi‐strategy hedge fund products. Through its multi‐manager platforms and direct co‐investment vehicles, GCM Grosvenor provides diversified access to opportunities that can enhance returns and manage risk in client portfolios.

Founded in 1971 as Grosvenor Capital Management, the firm has built a track record of sourcing, structuring and monitoring alternative investments on behalf of its clients.

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