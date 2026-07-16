Oppenheimer Increases The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) Price Target to $281.00

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC - Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Oppenheimer from $271.00 to $281.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an "outperform" rating on the financial services provider's stock. Oppenheimer's price objective would suggest a potential upside of 10.33% from the stock's current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $235.00 target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. They set a "buy" rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $267.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, The PNC Financial Services Group has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $261.64.

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Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock traded up $0.55 during trading on Thursday, hitting $254.70. The stock had a trading volume of 317,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,424,541. The PNC Financial Services Group has a 12 month low of $176.88 and a 12 month high of $256.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $231.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $222.96. The stock has a market cap of $102.28 billion, a PE ratio of 14.81, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.91.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.46 by $0.39. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 20.89% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The company had revenue of $6.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.85 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group will post 18.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at The PNC Financial Services Group

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, Director Andrew T. Feldstein sold 45,000 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.57, for a total value of $9,925,650.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 10,749 shares in the company, valued at $2,370,906.93. The trade was a 80.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephanie Novosel sold 1,800 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.73, for a total value of $411,714.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 3,107 shares in the company, valued at $710,664.11. This trade represents a 36.68% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders sold 48,300 shares of company stock valued at $10,694,574. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of The PNC Financial Services Group

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PNC. Trust Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 4,457 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,097,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Northside Capital Management LLC lifted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.9% during the second quarter. Northside Capital Management LLC now owns 41,882 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $10,312,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. Tema ETFs LLC boosted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 9.3% in the second quarter. Tema ETFs LLC now owns 6,821 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,679,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 7.6% in the second quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,432 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. 83.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Key Stories Impacting The PNC Financial Services Group

Here are the key news stories impacting The PNC Financial Services Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: PNC beat second-quarter expectations with EPS of $4.85 and revenue of $6.66 billion, helped by record revenue, stronger net interest income, and higher fee income from capital markets activity.

PNC beat second-quarter expectations with EPS of $4.85 and revenue of $6.66 billion, helped by record revenue, stronger net interest income, and higher fee income from capital markets activity. Positive Sentiment: The company also raised its quarterly dividend 18% to $2.00 per share, signaling confidence in earnings and capital strength.

The company also raised its quarterly dividend 18% to $2.00 per share, signaling confidence in earnings and capital strength. Positive Sentiment: Management guided to 2026 revenue of about $26.1 billion, above consensus, and forecast loan growth of roughly 12.5%, net interest income growth of 15%-15.5%, and a year-end net interest margin above 3%.

Management guided to 2026 revenue of about $26.1 billion, above consensus, and forecast loan growth of roughly 12.5%, net interest income growth of 15%-15.5%, and a year-end net interest margin above 3%. Positive Sentiment: Robert W. Baird increased its price target on PNC to $280 from $250 and reiterated an outperform rating, suggesting further upside from current levels.

Robert W. Baird increased its price target on PNC to $280 from $250 and reiterated an outperform rating, suggesting further upside from current levels. Neutral Sentiment: PNC said expenses will rise alongside revenue, reflecting integration costs and heavier business activity, which may temper margin expansion. PNC is latest bank to say costs will rise alongside revenue

PNC said expenses will rise alongside revenue, reflecting integration costs and heavier business activity, which may temper margin expansion. Neutral Sentiment: Some investors may be watching the stock’s post-earnings pullback after the report, even as the fundamental results were strong.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a diversified financial services company headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, offering a broad range of banking, lending, investment and wealth management services. PNC operates a national banking franchise with a significant retail branch network and dedicated capabilities for commercial, institutional and government clients. Its services are designed to serve individuals, small businesses, corporations and public sector entities across the United States.

PNC's core business activities include consumer and business banking, residential mortgage lending, corporate and institutional banking, asset management and wealth advisory services.

Further Reading

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