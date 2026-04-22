Oppenheimer Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) Stock Price

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR - Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at Oppenheimer from $130.00 to $126.00 in a report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an "outperform" rating on the stock. Oppenheimer's price target suggests a potential upside of 11.08% from the company's current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on INGR. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Ingredion from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "hold" rating on shares of Ingredion in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Ingredion in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Ingredion from $124.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on shares of Ingredion in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. They set a "buy" rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ingredion currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $124.71.

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Ingredion Trading Up 0.2%

Ingredion stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $113.43. The company had a trading volume of 47,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 630,571. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.15, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.66. Ingredion has a 12-month low of $102.31 and a 12-month high of $141.78. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $114.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.56.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $2.59 by ($0.06). Ingredion had a net margin of 10.10% and a return on equity of 17.32%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.63 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Ingredion has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.000-11.8 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ingredion will post 11.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Ingredion

In other news, VP Davida Marie Gable sold 375 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.44, for a total transaction of $42,165.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 7,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $799,448.40. This represents a 5.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 3,630 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.40, for a total transaction of $429,792.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 32,055 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,795,312. This represents a 10.17% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 48,686 shares of company stock worth $5,784,010. Insiders own 1.80% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ingredion

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA lifted its holdings in Ingredion by 9.3% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 10,707 shares of the company's stock worth $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ingredion by 4.1% in the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,429 shares of the company's stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Ingredion in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its holdings in Ingredion by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 35,469 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,996,000 after acquiring an additional 4,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Ingredion in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,062,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.27% of the company's stock.

Ingredion Company Profile

Ingredion Incorporated is a global ingredient solutions company specializing in the production and sale of starches, sweeteners, nutrition ingredients and biomaterials derived primarily from corn and other plant-based raw materials. The company serves a diverse set of industries, including food and beverage, brewing, pharmaceuticals and personal care, providing functional ingredients that enhance texture, stability, flavor and nutritional value in a wide array of end products.

The company's product portfolio comprises native and modified starches, high-fructose corn syrup, dextrose, maltodextrins, specialty sweeteners and various texturizers.

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