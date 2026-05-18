Oppenheimer Issues Positive Forecast for Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Stock Price

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO - Get Free Report) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Oppenheimer from $200.00 to $235.00 in a report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an "outperform" rating on the technology company's stock. Oppenheimer's price objective indicates a potential upside of 19.82% from the stock's previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings raised Twilio from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Citizens Jmp raised their price objective on shares of Twilio from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a "market outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Twilio from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Citigroup reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Twilio in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on shares of Twilio from $200.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $195.40.

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Twilio Stock Down 1.1%

Shares of NYSE TWLO opened at $196.14 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business's 50 day moving average is $142.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.06. Twilio has a 52-week low of $91.84 and a 52-week high of $203.71. The firm has a market cap of $29.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 305.58, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.32.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Twilio had a return on equity of 4.64% and a net margin of 1.96%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. Twilio has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.500-2.600 EPS. Research analysts predict that Twilio will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Twilio news, Director Andrew Stafman sold 675,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.54, for a total transaction of $130,639,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 1,620,000 shares in the company, valued at $313,534,800. The trade was a 29.41% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 9,389 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.51, for a total transaction of $1,197,191.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 130,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,619,780.91. This represents a 6.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 726,088 shares of company stock worth $137,254,124 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.21% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Twilio

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in Twilio in the third quarter valued at $3,423,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Twilio by 57.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,212,436 shares of the technology company's stock worth $121,353,000 after purchasing an additional 440,423 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Twilio by 54.5% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 90,517 shares of the technology company's stock worth $9,060,000 after purchasing an additional 31,938 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 70,294 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $7,036,000 after purchasing an additional 11,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Twilio by 253.6% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 40,086 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $4,028,000 after purchasing an additional 28,748 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.27% of the company's stock.

About Twilio

Twilio Inc NYSE: TWLO is a cloud communications platform-as-a-service (CPaaS) company that enables developers and enterprises to embed communications into web and mobile applications. Its core offering is a suite of programmable APIs that handle messaging (SMS, MMS, and chat), voice calling, video, and user authentication. Twilio's platform is designed to help businesses build customer engagement and communication workflows without managing telecommunications infrastructure directly.

The company's product portfolio includes programmable voice and messaging APIs, Twilio Video for real‑time video applications, and Twilio Authy for multi‑factor authentication.

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