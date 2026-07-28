Oppenheimer (NYSE:OPY) Sees Large Volume Increase - Should You Buy?

Shares of Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OPY - Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . 87,164 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 13% from the previous session's volume of 77,048 shares.The stock last traded at $110.0050 and had previously closed at $110.02.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on OPY shares. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Oppenheimer from a "buy (b)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Wall Street Zen lowered Oppenheimer from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Oppenheimer presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy".

Read Our Latest Report on Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.68.

Oppenheimer (NYSE:OPY - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $4.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $445.10 million for the quarter. Oppenheimer had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 17.49%.

Oppenheimer Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. This is a boost from Oppenheimer's previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Oppenheimer's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.54%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Oppenheimer by 56.6% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 114,737 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $8,294,000 after purchasing an additional 41,485 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Oppenheimer by 109.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 67,421 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $4,941,000 after buying an additional 35,250 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Oppenheimer during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,016,000. Algert Global LLC increased its stake in shares of Oppenheimer by 726.5% in the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 33,779 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $2,497,000 after acquiring an additional 29,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Oppenheimer by 146.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 44,842 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $2,949,000 after acquiring an additional 26,643 shares during the last quarter. 32.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer & Co Inc is a full-service investment bank and wealth management firm headquartered in New York City. Founded in the mid-20th century, the company provides a broad array of financial services to individual, institutional and corporate clients. Its core competencies include equity and fixed-income research, institutional sales and trading, underwriting and merger-and-acquisition advisory.

In the wealth management segment, Oppenheimer offers tailored investment solutions, comprehensive financial planning and retirement strategies.

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