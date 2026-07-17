Oppenheimer Raises CommVault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) Price Target to $175.00

CommVault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT - Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by analysts at Oppenheimer from $150.00 to $175.00 in a report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an "outperform" rating on the software maker's stock. Oppenheimer's price target would indicate a potential upside of 19.03% from the company's previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on CVLT. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of CommVault Systems from $125.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank increased their price target on CommVault Systems from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. DA Davidson reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of CommVault Systems in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Loop Capital began coverage on CommVault Systems in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on CommVault Systems in a research report on Friday, May 1st. They set a "peer perform" rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CommVault Systems presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $143.67.

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CommVault Systems Trading Down 1.8%

Shares of CVLT stock traded down $2.75 on Friday, hitting $147.02. The company had a trading volume of 107,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 979,039. CommVault Systems has a twelve month low of $71.75 and a twelve month high of $200.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.54, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.62 and a beta of 0.79. The stock's 50-day moving average is $125.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.13.

CommVault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The software maker reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $311.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.71 million. CommVault Systems had a return on equity of 51.64% and a net margin of 5.97%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CommVault Systems will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at CommVault Systems

In related news, CEO Sanjay Mirchandani sold 19,396 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.49, for a total transaction of $2,046,084.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 315,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,269,119.73. This represents a 5.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CFO Gary Merrill sold 4,560 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total value of $479,256.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 72,507 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,620,485.70. The trade was a 5.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last quarter, insiders sold 55,279 shares of company stock worth $5,786,557. Insiders own 0.86% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of CommVault Systems

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CVLT. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in CommVault Systems by 15.8% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 595 shares of the software maker's stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in CommVault Systems by 33.6% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 326 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in CommVault Systems by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,153 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of CommVault Systems by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,361 shares of the software maker's stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CommVault Systems by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 23,947 shares of the software maker's stock worth $3,002,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.50% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about CommVault Systems

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CommVault Systems Company Profile

Commvault Systems, Inc is a global provider of data protection and information management software designed to help organizations manage, protect, and activate data across on-premises and cloud environments. Founded in 1996 and headquartered in Tinton Falls, New Jersey, Commvault offers a suite of integrated products and services that enable enterprises to back up, recover, archive, and analyze data. Its flagship solutions include Commvault Complete Data Protection, Commvault HyperScale, and the SaaS-based Metallic portfolio, which deliver scalable and automated data management capabilities across hybrid infrastructure environments.

Commvault's platform is built on a unified architecture that allows customers to streamline operations, reduce complexity, and ensure data resiliency.

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