Optex Systems (NASDAQ:OPXS) Stock Price Down 4.2% - Should You Sell?

Optex Systems Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OPXS - Get Free Report)'s stock price dropped 4.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $12.01 and last traded at $12.22. Approximately 35,238 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 4% from the average session volume of 36,636 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.76.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Freedom Capital raised Optex Systems to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Optex Systems in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Buy".

Get Our Latest Stock Report on OPXS

Optex Systems Stock Performance

The stock's fifty day moving average is $12.33 and its 200 day moving average is $12.86. The stock has a market cap of $85.05 million, a P/E ratio of 20.71 and a beta of 0.47.

Optex Systems (NASDAQ:OPXS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter. Optex Systems had a return on equity of 19.33% and a net margin of 10.00%.The company had revenue of $9.63 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Optex Systems

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OPXS. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its holdings in Optex Systems by 59.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 634,671 shares of the company's stock valued at $8,904,000 after buying an additional 236,523 shares during the period. Archon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Optex Systems by 109.8% during the fourth quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 176,004 shares of the company's stock worth $2,496,000 after buying an additional 92,094 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors bought a new position in Optex Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $821,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Optex Systems during the second quarter valued at $604,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Optex Systems by 92.3% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 72,795 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 34,942 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.07% of the company's stock.

Optex Systems Company Profile

Optex Systems Holdings, Inc NASDAQ: OPXS is a technology company specializing in infrared sensing systems for defense and homeland security applications. The company engineers, designs and manufactures electro-optical and infrared (EO/IR) payloads and sensors used across a range of surveillance and targeting platforms. Its core focus areas include mission-critical solutions for unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), rotary- and fixed-wing aircraft, and ground-based observation systems.

Optex Systems' product portfolio consists of high-resolution thermal imaging cameras, infrared seekers, laser designators and multispectral platforms.

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