Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) Given Consensus Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by Analysts

Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH - Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of "Moderate Buy" by the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.5385.

Several research analysts have commented on OPCH shares. Morgan Stanley set a $28.00 price target on shares of Option Care Health in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. UBS Group reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Option Care Health in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Barrington Research lowered their target price on Option Care Health from $42.00 to $32.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Option Care Health in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Option Care Health from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th.

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Option Care Health Trading Up 1.6%

OPCH stock opened at $21.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 16.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.67. Option Care Health has a one year low of $18.01 and a one year high of $36.80. The company's 50 day moving average price is $22.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Option Care Health had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 18.17%. The business's revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. Option Care Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.820-1.920 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Option Care Health will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Option Care Health

In other news, CEO John Charles Rademacher purchased 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.18 per share, for a total transaction of $264,750.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 695,152 shares of the company's stock, valued at $14,723,319.36. This represents a 1.83% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Timothy P. Sullivan purchased 24,154 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.69 per share, with a total value of $499,746.26. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 73,383 shares in the company, valued at $1,518,294.27. The trade was a 49.06% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders bought 73,264 shares of company stock worth $1,548,316 in the last three months. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Option Care Health

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in Option Care Health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in Option Care Health during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Option Care Health during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Option Care Health during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Option Care Health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 98.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Option Care Health Company Profile

Option Care Health NASDAQ: OPCH is a leading provider of home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company specializes in the administration of injectable therapies, including antibiotics, nutrition, hydration, immunoglobulin, pain management and specialty pharmaceuticals. Through its nationwide network of infusion pharmacies and nursing professionals, Option Care Health delivers customized care plans and in-home nursing visits to patients managing complex or chronic conditions outside of a hospital setting.

Option Care Health traces its current structure to the completion of its merger with BioScrip in early 2021, combining two of the industry's most experienced home infusion businesses.

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