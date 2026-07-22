Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) Receives Average Rating of "Moderate Buy" from Analysts

Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH - Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.0769.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Option Care Health from $37.00 to $23.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Bank of America lowered shares of Option Care Health from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Option Care Health in a report on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Option Care Health from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an "equal weight" rating and set a $24.00 target price (down from $30.00) on shares of Option Care Health in a report on Friday.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Harry M. Jansen Kraemer, Jr. acquired 36,610 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.41 per share, for a total transaction of $783,820.10. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 450,000 shares in the company, valued at $9,634,500. This represents a 8.86% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Timothy P. Sullivan acquired 24,154 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.69 per share, with a total value of $499,746.26. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 73,383 shares in the company, valued at $1,518,294.27. The trade was a 49.06% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 73,264 shares of company stock valued at $1,548,316. Insiders own 1.70% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Option Care Health

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Option Care Health during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Option Care Health in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in Option Care Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Option Care Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its position in Option Care Health by 502.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,549 shares of the company's stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares during the last quarter. 98.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Option Care Health Stock Performance

Shares of OPCH opened at $21.67 on Wednesday. The business's fifty day moving average price is $21.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.32. Option Care Health has a 12-month low of $18.01 and a 12-month high of $36.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 16.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Option Care Health had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 18.17%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. Option Care Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.820-1.920 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Option Care Health will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

About Option Care Health

Option Care Health NASDAQ: OPCH is a leading provider of home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company specializes in the administration of injectable therapies, including antibiotics, nutrition, hydration, immunoglobulin, pain management and specialty pharmaceuticals. Through its nationwide network of infusion pharmacies and nursing professionals, Option Care Health delivers customized care plans and in-home nursing visits to patients managing complex or chronic conditions outside of a hospital setting.

Option Care Health traces its current structure to the completion of its merger with BioScrip in early 2021, combining two of the industry's most experienced home infusion businesses.

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