Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH - Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02, FiscalAI reports. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. Option Care Health had a return on equity of 18.17% and a net margin of 3.64%.The firm's revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. Option Care Health updated its FY 2026 guidance to 1.850-1.920 EPS.

Here are the key takeaways from Option Care Health's conference call:

Second-quarter results exceeded expectations: Revenue rose 2% year over year to $1.4 billion, adjusted EBITDA increased 3% to $117.5 million, adjusted EPS grew to $0.45, and operating cash flow reached $184 million.

Revenue rose 2% year over year to $1.4 billion, adjusted EBITDA increased 3% to $117.5 million, adjusted EPS grew to $0.45, and operating cash flow reached $184 million. The acute therapy portfolio delivered another quarter of high-single-digit organic growth , while IG Neuro and rare-and-orphan therapies also posted sequential and year-over-year growth. The company added five ambulatory infusion facilities, with clinic visits up more than 20% year over year.

The acute therapy portfolio delivered another quarter of , while IG Neuro and rare-and-orphan therapies also posted sequential and year-over-year growth. The company added five ambulatory infusion facilities, with clinic visits up more than 20% year over year. Management reported stabilization and sequential patient-census growth in its chronic inflammatory disease portfolio after the first-quarter reset, and expects further improvement through the remainder of 2026. Commercial-team realignment, technology deployment, and AI-enabled workflow improvements are intended to support additional revenue and productivity gains into 2027.

Management reported stabilization and sequential patient-census growth in its chronic inflammatory disease portfolio after the first-quarter reset, and expects further improvement through the remainder of 2026. Commercial-team realignment, technology deployment, and AI-enabled workflow improvements are intended to support additional revenue and productivity gains into 2027. Option Care repurchased $150 million of stock during the quarter—nearly 5% of shares outstanding—while ending the period with a 2.1x net debt-to-leverage ratio and $525 million remaining under its authorization.

Option Care repurchased during the quarter—nearly 5% of shares outstanding—while ending the period with a 2.1x net debt-to-leverage ratio and $525 million remaining under its authorization. Full-year revenue guidance was maintained at $5.675 billion–$5.775 billion, while adjusted EBITDA guidance narrowed to $480 million–$495 million and adjusted EPS to $1.85–$1.92. Management continues to expect approximately 600 basis points of revenue pressure and a $55 million gross-profit headwind from the chronic inflammatory disease portfolio in 2026.

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Option Care Health Stock Up 6.9%

OPCH stock traded up $1.55 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.03. The company's stock had a trading volume of 1,947,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,520,056. The firm's 50-day moving average is $21.39 and its 200-day moving average is $26.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Option Care Health has a 12 month low of $18.01 and a 12 month high of $36.80. The company has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 18.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.65.

Insider Transactions at Option Care Health

In other Option Care Health news, Director Harry M. Jansen Kraemer, Jr. purchased 36,610 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.41 per share, with a total value of $783,820.10. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 450,000 shares in the company, valued at $9,634,500. This trade represents a 8.86% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John Charles Rademacher purchased 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.18 per share, for a total transaction of $264,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 695,152 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $14,723,319.36. This represents a 1.83% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders acquired 73,264 shares of company stock worth $1,548,316 over the last quarter. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Option Care Health

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OPCH. Durable Capital Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 134.2% during the second quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 8,237,577 shares of the company's stock valued at $267,557,000 after purchasing an additional 4,720,988 shares during the last quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Option Care Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $95,580,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Option Care Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,559,000. Freestone Grove Partners LP bought a new stake in Option Care Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,181,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in Option Care Health by 250.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,165,525 shares of the company's stock worth $32,355,000 after purchasing an additional 832,720 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.05% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on OPCH. Weiss Ratings lowered Option Care Health from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. UBS Group reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Option Care Health in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Option Care Health in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Truist Financial set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Option Care Health in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Option Care Health from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $30.08.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Option Care Health

About Option Care Health

Option Care Health NASDAQ: OPCH is a leading provider of home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company specializes in the administration of injectable therapies, including antibiotics, nutrition, hydration, immunoglobulin, pain management and specialty pharmaceuticals. Through its nationwide network of infusion pharmacies and nursing professionals, Option Care Health delivers customized care plans and in-home nursing visits to patients managing complex or chronic conditions outside of a hospital setting.

Option Care Health traces its current structure to the completion of its merger with BioScrip in early 2021, combining two of the industry's most experienced home infusion businesses.

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