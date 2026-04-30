Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) Updates FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH - Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.820-1.920 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 1.830. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.7 billion-$5.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.9 billion.

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Option Care Health Price Performance

Option Care Health stock traded down $8.78 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $18.09. The company had a trading volume of 3,334,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,843,440. Option Care Health has a 1 year low of $18.17 and a 1 year high of $36.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.95. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $29.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.76.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.01. Option Care Health had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 18.57%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Option Care Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.820-1.920 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Option Care Health will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OPCH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Cowen reaffirmed a "hold" rating on shares of Option Care Health in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Option Care Health from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, February 28th. Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of Option Care Health from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, January 16th. Citigroup reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Option Care Health in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $40.00 target price on shares of Option Care Health in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $37.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on OPCH

Institutional Trading of Option Care Health

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Option Care Health by 97.1% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 42,121 shares of the company's stock worth $1,342,000 after acquiring an additional 20,751 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Option Care Health by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 534,551 shares of the company's stock valued at $17,031,000 after purchasing an additional 87,721 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Option Care Health in the fourth quarter valued at $225,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Option Care Health by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,958,800 shares of the company's stock valued at $221,707,000 after purchasing an additional 752,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Grove Partners LP acquired a new position in Option Care Health in the fourth quarter valued at $29,181,000. 98.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Option Care Health

Option Care Health NASDAQ: OPCH is a leading provider of home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company specializes in the administration of injectable therapies, including antibiotics, nutrition, hydration, immunoglobulin, pain management and specialty pharmaceuticals. Through its nationwide network of infusion pharmacies and nursing professionals, Option Care Health delivers customized care plans and in-home nursing visits to patients managing complex or chronic conditions outside of a hospital setting.

Option Care Health traces its current structure to the completion of its merger with BioScrip in early 2021, combining two of the industry's most experienced home infusion businesses.

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