Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NASDAQ:ACB - Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 13th, there was short interest totaling 3,425,854 shares, a decline of 59.3% from the October 29th total of 8,419,817 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,861,174 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days. Approximately 5.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on ACB shares. TD Securities downgraded Aurora Cannabis from a "strong-buy" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Aurora Cannabis to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Aurora Cannabis from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday, September 13th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Aurora Cannabis from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of Aurora Cannabis from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aurora Cannabis has an average rating of "Reduce".

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Aurora Cannabis

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aurora Cannabis

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACB. K2 Principal Fund L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Aurora Cannabis during the third quarter worth approximately $5,062,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $244,000. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased its holdings in Aurora Cannabis by 275.5% in the 3rd quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 75,094 shares of the company's stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 55,094 shares during the period. JW Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aurora Cannabis in the third quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Aurora Cannabis during the second quarter worth about $56,000. 47.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aurora Cannabis Price Performance

Shares of Aurora Cannabis stock opened at $4.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $272.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.22 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 5.00, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Aurora Cannabis has a twelve month low of $2.56 and a twelve month high of $6.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.60.

Aurora Cannabis Company Profile

Aurora Cannabis is a Canadian cannabis company headquartered in Edmonton, Alberta. Founded in 2006, it grows, processes and sells cannabis products, with a primary focus on medical cannabis and additional sales in Canada's adult-use market. The company's products include dried cannabis flower, oils and other cannabis-based formats. Aurora markets products under brands such as Aurora, MedReleaf and San Rafael '71, and supplies medical cannabis to patients and customers in Canada and international markets, including parts of Europe and Australia.

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