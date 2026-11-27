C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI - Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Friday. Stock traders purchased 110,024 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 149% compared to the average volume of 44,172 call options.

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C3.ai Price Performance

Shares of AI stock traded up $0.18 on Friday, hitting $10.19. 1,846,819 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,727,977. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.25 and a 200 day moving average of $9.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.31 and a beta of 2.17. C3.ai has a 12 month low of $7.68 and a 12 month high of $16.40.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.06. C3.ai had a negative return on equity of 61.25% and a negative net margin of 192.10%. The firm had revenue of $52.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $52.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.37) earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was down 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that C3.ai will post -2.20 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on AI. Yorkville Ives assumed coverage on shares of C3.ai in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. They issued an "in-line" rating and a $12.50 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a "hold" rating on shares of C3.ai in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. DA Davidson reiterated an "underperform" rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of C3.ai in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of C3.ai in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, UBS Group reissued an "underperform" rating on shares of C3.ai in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and seven have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Reduce" and an average target price of $9.62.

Read Our Latest Report on AI

Insider Buying and Selling at C3.ai

In related news, CEO Thomas Siebel sold 97,913 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.14, for a total value of $1,188,663.82. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 722,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,769,474.68. This trade represents a 11.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Hitesh Lath sold 20,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.37, for a total value of $247,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 305,250 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,775,942.50. This trade represents a 6.15% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,387,013 shares of company stock worth $15,867,365. 19.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On C3.ai

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in C3.ai in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its position in C3.ai by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 6,145 shares of the company's stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in C3.ai by 1,510.1% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 6,859 shares of the company's stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 6,433 shares during the period. Nykredit A S bought a new position in C3.ai during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in C3.ai during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Institutional investors own 38.96% of the company's stock.

C3.ai Company Profile

C3.ai, Inc. is an enterprise software company that develops artificial intelligence applications and tools for businesses and government organizations. Its offerings are designed to help customers use data to address operational and analytical needs across industries including energy, manufacturing, financial services, healthcare and defense. The company's products include the C3 AI Platform, which provides tools for developing, deploying and operating AI applications using enterprise data, as well as ready-made applications for use cases such as predictive maintenance, supply chain management and fraud detection.

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