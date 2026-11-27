Kadant Inc (NYSE:KAI - Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Traders acquired 2,742 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 4,628% compared to the average daily volume of 58 put options.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KAI. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kadant during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $565,205,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kadant by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 408,702 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $106,884,000 after purchasing an additional 91,119 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Kadant by 3.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 359,138 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $93,922,000 after buying an additional 10,354 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in Kadant by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 291,031 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $76,110,000 after purchasing an additional 25,322 shares during the period. Finally, Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Kadant by 85.8% in the second quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 211,036 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $66,314,000 after buying an additional 97,433 shares in the last quarter. 96.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kadant Stock Up 1.0%

NYSE:KAI traded up $2.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $281.35. The stock had a trading volume of 12,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,235. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $274.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $303.48. The company has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 28.38 and a beta of 1.19. Kadant has a twelve month low of $253.41 and a twelve month high of $354.07.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.64. Kadant had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 14.05%. The firm had revenue of $313.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.03 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.59 EPS. Kadant's revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kadant will post 12.67 EPS for the current year.

Kadant Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. Kadant's dividend payout ratio is currently 14.53%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen cut Kadant from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Kadant from $306.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut Kadant from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $357.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Kadant

About Kadant

Kadant Inc. is a global supplier of technologies and engineered systems used in industrial processing and papermaking. Its products help customers manage fluids, process materials, and improve the efficiency of manufacturing operations. The company's offerings include fluid-handling equipment such as rotary joints, syphons, and expansion joints; doctoring, cleaning, and filtration systems; and equipment for stock preparation and paper recycling. Kadant also provides material-processing technologies for applications including packaging, tissue, corrugated products, and other industrial markets.

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