Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NASDAQ:KMB - Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 13th, there was short interest totaling 26,735,278 shares, a decline of 49.4% from the October 29th total of 52,829,448 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,612,291 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days. Approximately 8.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $118.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Monday, October 26th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $106.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Rothschild & Co Redburn lowered their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $138.00 to $129.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $106.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $112.62.

Read Our Latest Report on KMB

Kimberly-Clark Price Performance

Shares of KMB traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $109.25. 2,026,196 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,801,098. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.34 billion, a PE ratio of 11.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.25. Kimberly-Clark has a fifty-two week low of $92.42 and a fifty-two week high of $116.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.73.

Kimberly-Clark (NASDAQ:KMB - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.13 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 114.93% and a net margin of 19.93%. The firm's quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.82 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark will post 6.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kimberly-Clark Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be given a $1.28 dividend. This represents a $5.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 4th. Kimberly-Clark's payout ratio is currently 51.66%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kimberly-Clark

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 8.3% during the third quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 30,327 shares of the company's stock worth $2,956,000 after buying an additional 2,334 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 126,025 shares of the company's stock valued at $12,279,000 after buying an additional 26,401 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,554,449 shares of the company's stock valued at $736,030,000 after buying an additional 696,781 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,649,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 3rd quarter valued at about $637,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.29% of the company's stock.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation is a global consumer products company that develops and sells personal care, tissue and professional hygiene products. Its consumer brands include Huggies diapers and baby wipes, Kleenex facial tissues, Scott and Cottonelle tissue products, Kotex feminine care products, and Depend and Poise incontinence products. The company also serves businesses and institutions through its professional products portfolio, which includes workplace hygiene and safety solutions. Kimberly-Clark sells products in markets around the world, serving consumers and customers in numerous countries and territories.

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