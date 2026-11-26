Lufax Holding Ltd. Sponsored ADR (NYSE:LU - Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 13th, there was short interest totaling 1,674,815 shares, an increase of 291.3% from the October 29th total of 428,038 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 496,486 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank set a $14.00 price objective on Lufax and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Lufax in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Lufax from a "sell" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Lufax from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $17.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Lufax

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lufax

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Lufax by 8.6% during the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 37,853 shares of the company's stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,994 shares during the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. purchased a new position in Lufax in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Lufax in the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in Lufax during the 2nd quarter valued at about $157,000. Finally, Ramsey Quantitative Systems bought a new stake in Lufax during the 2nd quarter valued at about $199,000. Institutional investors own 69.14% of the company's stock.

Lufax Trading Up 0.0%

LU traded up $0.00 during trading on Thursday, reaching $6.40. The company had a trading volume of 366,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 398,641. Lufax has a 52 week low of $5.85 and a 52 week high of $32.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.47. The stock has a market cap of $554.77 million, a P/E ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 0.80.

Lufax (NYSE:LU - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $10.81 by ($11.08). The business had revenue of $921.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lufax will post -1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Lufax

Lufax Holding Ltd. is a China-based financial technology company that provides technology-enabled financial services. Its platform connects individual and small-business borrowers with financial institutions and other funding partners, helping customers access credit and related services. The company also offers wealth management services, including access to investment products for retail customers. Lufax was established in 2011 as part of Ping An Insurance Group and has developed its business around China's financial services market.

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