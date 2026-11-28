Precision Drilling Corporation (NYSE:PDS - Get Free Report) TSE: PD was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 13th, there was short interest totaling 396,456 shares, a drop of 51.5% from the October 29th total of 816,752 shares. Currently, 3.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 125,834 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days.

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Institutional Investors Weigh In On Precision Drilling

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDS. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co bought a new position in Precision Drilling during the 3rd quarter valued at $191,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Precision Drilling by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 245,969 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $19,805,000 after purchasing an additional 11,970 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Precision Drilling by 166.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 474 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Aristides Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Precision Drilling in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $323,000. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP grew its holdings in shares of Precision Drilling by 345.9% in the third quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 15,061 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $1,214,000 after acquiring an additional 11,683 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.86% of the company's stock.

Precision Drilling Price Performance

Shares of PDS stock opened at $93.98 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.94. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -174.04 and a beta of 0.89. Precision Drilling has a twelve month low of $60.47 and a twelve month high of $112.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Wall Street Zen lowered Precision Drilling from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, November 21st. TD Securities raised Precision Drilling from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $116.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Precision Drilling in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Precision Drilling from a "sector perform" rating to an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Precision Drilling from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $129.60.

Read Our Latest Report on PDS

Precision Drilling Company Profile

Precision Drilling Corporation is a Canadian oilfield services company that provides contract drilling and well servicing to the oil and natural gas industry. Its drilling operations include land rigs and related services used to drill wells, while its completion and production services support well maintenance and ongoing operations. The company also provides equipment rentals and other services for oilfield operations. Precision Drilling serves customers in Canada and the United States, as well as selected international markets.

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