Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR - Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 21,340 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 579% compared to the average daily volume of 3,142 call options.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Fluor by 6.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,950,047 shares of the construction company's stock worth $141,248,000 after purchasing an additional 187,913 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fluor by 209.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,728,795 shares of the construction company's stock worth $82,775,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170,945 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Fluor in the 1st quarter worth about $66,036,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Fluor by 42.4% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,168,613 shares of the construction company's stock worth $55,953,000 after purchasing an additional 347,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Fluor by 59.8% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 751,259 shares of the construction company's stock worth $35,978,000 after purchasing an additional 281,049 shares in the last quarter. 88.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on Fluor from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 9th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Fluor from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. Truist Financial set a $62.00 target price on shares of Fluor in a report on Monday. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Fluor from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Fluor from $64.00 to $56.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $60.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Fluor

Fluor Trading Up 1.5%

FLR stock traded up $0.68 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.76. The company had a trading volume of 1,166,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,575,628. The stock has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a PE ratio of -6.72, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.72 and a 200-day moving average of $49.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Fluor has a one year low of $39.33 and a one year high of $58.35.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The construction company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.03). Fluor had a negative net margin of 7.19% and a positive return on equity of 10.52%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Fluor will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fluor Company Profile

Fluor Corporation is a global engineering and construction company that provides engineering, procurement, construction, maintenance and project-management services. It works with clients to plan and deliver complex projects, and also provides services for facility operations, upgrades and decommissioning. The company serves customers in sectors including energy, chemicals, mining and metals, infrastructure, advanced technologies and life sciences. Through its government-focused work, Fluor also supports federal agencies and government programs, including projects involving environmental remediation and national security.

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