Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG - Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Friday. Investors purchased 10,188 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 758% compared to the typical volume of 1,188 call options.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

BG has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Bunge Global from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Bunge Global in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Weiss Ratings cut Bunge Global from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Bunge Global from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Bunge Global from $140.00 to $139.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $132.38.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on BG

Bunge Global Stock Up 6.1%

Shares of NYSE BG traded up $5.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $93.56. 837,493 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,704,470. Bunge Global has a one year low of $83.60 and a one year high of $134.87. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $102.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.44. The company has a market cap of $17.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Bunge Global (NYSE:BG - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $23.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.28 billion. Bunge Global had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 1.24%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.27 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Bunge Global will post 9.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Bunge Global

In other news, Director Christopher Mahoney acquired 7,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $93.36 per share, with a total value of $700,200.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 22,330 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,084,728.80. This trade represents a 50.57% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark N. Zenuk acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $91.98 per share, for a total transaction of $229,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 9,000 shares in the company, valued at $827,820. This represents a 38.46% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 15,000 shares of company stock worth $1,391,600. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bunge Global

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Bunge Global by 546.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 90,566,432 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $9,516,070,000 after buying an additional 76,557,090 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Bunge Global during the second quarter valued at $266,653,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Bunge Global by 7,555.5% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,926,804 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $202,204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,901,635 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Bunge Global by 638.8% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,071,356 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $217,777,000 after buying an additional 1,790,978 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of Bunge Global by 1,391.9% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 1,751,391 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $183,976,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634,000 shares during the period. 86.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bunge Global

Bunge Global is an agribusiness and food company that connects farmers with customers around the world. Its activities span the agricultural supply chain, including sourcing, storing, transporting, processing and distributing crops and other agricultural commodities. The company processes oilseeds such as soybeans and canola into vegetable oils and protein meals used in food, animal feed and other products. It also handles grains and supplies food ingredients and agricultural products for customers in food manufacturing, feed and biofuel markets.

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