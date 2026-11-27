Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK - Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Friday. Investors bought 9,224 call options on the company. This is an increase of 164% compared to the typical volume of 3,496 call options.

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Alaska Air Group Trading Up 3.4%

Shares of NYSE ALK traded up $1.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $37.40. The company had a trading volume of 1,737,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,616,520. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. Alaska Air Group has a 12 month low of $32.33 and a 12 month high of $60.63. The company's fifty day moving average price is $37.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.91. The stock has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.61 and a beta of 1.43.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.31 billion. Alaska Air Group had a negative return on equity of 5.42% and a negative net margin of 2.58%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Alaska Air Group will post -4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alaska Air Group

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 1,445.3% in the second quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 87,187 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $4,551,000 after acquiring an additional 81,545 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Alaska Air Group during the second quarter worth about $1,407,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in Alaska Air Group in the second quarter worth approximately $2,230,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,751,000. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group during the first quarter valued at about $2,205,000. 81.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on ALK shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on Alaska Air Group from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $42.00 price objective (down from $50.00) on shares of Alaska Air Group in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Raymond James Financial reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Alaska Air Group in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a "positive" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Research lowered Alaska Air Group from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alaska Air Group presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $52.85.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ALK

Alaska Air Group Company Profile

Alaska Air Group is an airline holding company whose operations include Alaska Airlines, Hawaiian Airlines and regional carrier Horizon Air. Its businesses provide scheduled passenger and air-cargo services, along with related travel offerings. Based in Seattle, the group serves destinations across the United States and connects travelers to locations in Canada, Mexico, Central America and the Pacific, including Hawaii. Its airlines operate under their respective brands and serve a mix of domestic and international routes.

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