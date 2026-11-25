Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY - Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 12,825 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 96% compared to the average volume of 6,553 put options.

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Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Neil Blumenthal sold 73,133 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.13, for a total value of $2,203,497.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 36,020 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,085,282.60. This trade represents a 67.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders own 16.80% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Warby Parker

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ranger Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Warby Parker in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,949,000. Findell Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Warby Parker during the third quarter worth $11,806,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in Warby Parker by 96.6% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 679,808 shares of the company's stock worth $17,750,000 after buying an additional 333,938 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Warby Parker by 30.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,377,646 shares of the company's stock worth $29,027,000 after buying an additional 325,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atreides Management LP raised its position in Warby Parker by 74.8% in the 1st quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 686,995 shares of the company's stock valued at $14,475,000 after buying an additional 293,910 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.24% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WRBY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research restated a "buy" rating on shares of Warby Parker in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Weiss Ratings lowered Warby Parker from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. UBS Group lifted their price target on Warby Parker from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Citigroup restated a "market outperform" rating on shares of Warby Parker in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on Warby Parker in a research report on Friday, October 30th. They set a "strong-buy" rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $31.42.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Warby Parker

Warby Parker Trading Down 0.0%

NYSE:WRBY traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $23.07. The company had a trading volume of 2,923,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,267,575. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 386.65, a PEG ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 1.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.14. Warby Parker has a 52 week low of $17.83 and a 52 week high of $31.75.

Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.05). Warby Parker had a return on equity of 3.36% and a net margin of 0.80%. The company had revenue of $244.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Warby Parker will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

About Warby Parker

Warby Parker Inc. is an eyewear company that sells prescription glasses, sunglasses, and contact lenses through its website and retail stores. It also offers vision-related services, including eye exams at select locations. Founded in 2010, the company helped popularize a direct-to-consumer model for eyewear and has since expanded its network of stores. Warby Parker serves customers primarily in the United States and Canada. The company was co-founded by Neil Blumenthal, Dave Gilboa, Andrew Hunt, and Jeffrey Raider.

Further Reading

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