Semtech Corporation (NASDAQ:SMTC - Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders bought 8,473 put options on the company. This is an increase of 71% compared to the typical daily volume of 4,946 put options.

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Semtech Stock Up 5.3%

NASDAQ:SMTC traded up $4.60 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $91.06. 2,314,376 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,937,550. Semtech has a one year low of $66.75 and a one year high of $201.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $145.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.05. The company has a market cap of $8.50 billion, a PE ratio of 36.40 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.04. Semtech had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 31.59%. The company had revenue of $423.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $416.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 58.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Semtech has set its Q4 2027 guidance at 1.300-1.360 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Semtech will post 2.80 EPS for the current year.

Trending Headlines about Semtech

These are some of the SMTC headlines that stood out recently:

Positive Sentiment: UBS reiterated its Buy rating , reinforcing a bullish analyst view. UBS Reaffirms Their Buy Rating on Semtech

, reinforcing a bullish analyst view. Neutral Sentiment: A Forbes article says SMTC is nearing a historically bullish technical trendline after its selloff, which may draw attention from traders but does not ensure a recovery. Semtech Stock Nears Historically Bullish Trendline After Selloff

A Forbes article says SMTC is nearing a historically bullish technical trendline after its selloff, which may draw attention from traders but does not ensure a recovery. Negative Sentiment: Despite the earnings beat and raised outlook, shares fell sharply in the prior session as investors appeared to take profits after an earlier rally. Several firms also cut price targets after results, though some maintained Buy ratings. Analysts Cut Their Forecasts on Semtech After Q3 Results

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Semtech from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Saturday, August 29th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Semtech from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Semtech from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Semtech from $225.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut shares of Semtech from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $198.78.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Semtech

Insider Transactions at Semtech

In related news, CEO Hong Hou sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.71, for a total value of $277,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 60,799 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,433,429.29. This trade represents a 3.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Jason Elliot Green sold 2,766 shares of Semtech stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.35, for a total transaction of $526,508.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 7,367 shares in the company, valued at $1,402,308.45. This represents a 27.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,737 shares of company stock valued at $2,392,237. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Semtech

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Semtech by 58.4% during the 3rd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 26,674 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $4,757,000 after purchasing an additional 9,839 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Semtech in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,313,000. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Semtech in the second quarter worth $9,783,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Semtech by 56.3% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 546,422 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $97,454,000 after purchasing an additional 196,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nicholas Investment Partners LP bought a new stake in Semtech during the 2nd quarter valued at $13,673,000.

About Semtech

Semtech Corporation is a semiconductor and connectivity technology company that develops products for communications, industrial, and consumer applications. Its portfolio includes analog and mixed-signal semiconductors, signal-integrity and protection products, and power-management solutions used in electronic systems. The company is known for LoRa technology, which supports low-power, long-range wireless communications for Internet of Things (IoT) devices. Semtech also provides cellular IoT modules, routers, and related services, expanding its connectivity offerings through its acquisition of Sierra Wireless in 2023.

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