Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Earns Sector Perform Rating from Royal Bank Of Canada

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "sector perform" rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $190.00 target price on the enterprise software provider's stock. Royal Bank Of Canada's price target suggests a potential upside of 6.06% from the stock's previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $325.00 target price on Oracle in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reissued a "mixed" rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Oracle from $375.00 to $300.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Mizuho set a $320.00 price target on Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Wedbush set a $240.00 price target on Oracle and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have issued a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $267.68.

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Oracle Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ORCL traded down $22.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $179.14. The stock had a trading volume of 28,974,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,128,941. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $183.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $177.98. Oracle has a twelve month low of $134.57 and a twelve month high of $345.72. The firm has a market cap of $515.21 billion, a PE ratio of 32.09, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.65.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.15. Oracle had a return on equity of 62.70% and a net margin of 25.30%.The firm had revenue of $19.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.70 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. Oracle has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 1.720-1.760 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 8.050-8.050 EPS. Research analysts predict that Oracle will post 6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Oracle news, EVP Stuart Levey sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.19, for a total transaction of $2,642,850.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 3,429 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $604,155.51. This trade represents a 81.39% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Corporate insiders own 40.90% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oracle

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HFM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 290.9% during the 4th quarter. HFM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 129 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Basepoint Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Osbon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company's stock.

Oracle News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Oracle this week:

Positive Sentiment: Oracle posted record Q4 results, beating estimates on both earnings and revenue, while cloud infrastructure revenue surged and backlog/RPO hit a record level. Reuters: Oracle beats fourth-quarter revenue estimates

Oracle posted record Q4 results, beating estimates on both earnings and revenue, while cloud infrastructure revenue surged and backlog/RPO hit a record level. Positive Sentiment: Management kept its FY27 revenue outlook strong and raised profit guidance, which suggests Oracle expects continued demand for its cloud and AI services. Oracle PR release

Management kept its FY27 revenue outlook strong and raised profit guidance, which suggests Oracle expects continued demand for its cloud and AI services. Positive Sentiment: Several analysts raised price targets after the report, including Cantor Fitzgerald, DA Davidson, Piper Sandler, BMO Capital Markets, and Guggenheim, signaling Wall Street still sees meaningful upside. Benzinga analyst updates

Several analysts raised price targets after the report, including Cantor Fitzgerald, DA Davidson, Piper Sandler, BMO Capital Markets, and Guggenheim, signaling Wall Street still sees meaningful upside. Positive Sentiment: Oracle also won a $396 million U.S. government HR software contract, adding another long-term enterprise/customer win. Quartz: Oracle wins $396M federal HR software contract

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation is a multinational technology company that develops and sells database software, cloud engineered systems, enterprise software applications and related services. The company is widely known for its flagship Oracle Database and a portfolio of enterprise-grade software products that support data management, application development, analytics and middleware. Over recent years Oracle has expanded its focus to include cloud infrastructure and cloud applications, positioning itself as a provider of both platform and software-as-a-service solutions for large organizations.

Oracle's product and service offerings include Oracle Database and the Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and supply chain management (SCM) cloud applications (often grouped under Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications), middleware such as WebLogic, and developer technologies including Java and MySQL.

Further Reading

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