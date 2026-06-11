Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Given "Equal Weight" Rating at Stephens

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "equal weight" rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Stephens in a research note issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $164.00 price objective on the enterprise software provider's stock. Stephens' price objective suggests a potential downside of 9.14% from the company's current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ORCL. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Oracle from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Oracle from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Monness Crespi & Hardt reaffirmed a "hold" rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a "mixed" rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Oracle from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and cut their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have issued a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $268.29.

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Oracle Trading Down 10.3%

Oracle stock opened at $180.49 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. Oracle has a 12 month low of $134.57 and a 12 month high of $345.72. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $183.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $177.98. The firm has a market cap of $519.11 billion, a PE ratio of 32.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.65.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.15. Oracle had a net margin of 25.30% and a return on equity of 62.70%. The firm had revenue of $19.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.70 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. Oracle has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 1.720-1.760 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 8.050-8.050 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Oracle will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Oracle

In other news, EVP Stuart Levey sold 15,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.19, for a total value of $2,642,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 3,429 shares in the company, valued at $604,155.51. This trade represents a 81.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 40.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Oracle by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,543 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Everest Management Corp. lifted its stake in Oracle by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Everest Management Corp. now owns 5,265 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $1,481,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Oracle by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,627 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $2,708,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 4,988 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Oracle by 76.9% in the third quarter. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 115 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Key Stories Impacting Oracle

Here are the key news stories impacting Oracle this week:

Positive Sentiment: Oracle posted a strong fiscal Q4 beat, with earnings and revenue topping estimates and cloud infrastructure revenue surging 93% year over year, showing demand for its AI cloud services is still very strong.

Oracle posted a strong fiscal Q4 beat, with earnings and revenue topping estimates and cloud infrastructure revenue surging 93% year over year, showing demand for its AI cloud services is still very strong. Positive Sentiment: The company raised its FY2027 and Q1 2027 guidance and reported record remaining performance obligations of $638 billion, which supports a large future revenue pipeline.

The company raised its FY2027 and Q1 2027 guidance and reported record remaining performance obligations of $638 billion, which supports a large future revenue pipeline. Positive Sentiment: Oracle also declared a quarterly dividend of $0.50 per share, reinforcing shareholder returns.

Oracle also declared a quarterly dividend of $0.50 per share, reinforcing shareholder returns. Positive Sentiment: Several analysts responded positively, with Piper Sandler and BMO Capital Markets raising price targets and maintaining bullish ratings after the earnings release.

Several analysts responded positively, with Piper Sandler and BMO Capital Markets raising price targets and maintaining bullish ratings after the earnings release. Neutral Sentiment: Oracle won a $396 million U.S. government HR software contract, adding another long-term customer relationship and expanding its federal footprint. Oracle HR Cloud Deal Signals Growing Government Role And Valuation Debate

Oracle won a $396 million U.S. government HR software contract, adding another long-term customer relationship and expanding its federal footprint. Negative Sentiment: Investors are worried that Oracle’s AI buildout is becoming too expensive after the company said it may raise about $40 billion more in financing and that capex could reach as high as $95 billion in fiscal 2027.

Investors are worried that Oracle’s AI buildout is becoming too expensive after the company said it may raise about $40 billion more in financing and that capex could reach as high as $95 billion in fiscal 2027. Negative Sentiment: Margins are expected to come under pressure as Oracle ramps spending, fueling concerns about leverage, free cash flow, and dilution risk despite the strong backlog.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation is a multinational technology company that develops and sells database software, cloud engineered systems, enterprise software applications and related services. The company is widely known for its flagship Oracle Database and a portfolio of enterprise-grade software products that support data management, application development, analytics and middleware. Over recent years Oracle has expanded its focus to include cloud infrastructure and cloud applications, positioning itself as a provider of both platform and software-as-a-service solutions for large organizations.

Oracle's product and service offerings include Oracle Database and the Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and supply chain management (SCM) cloud applications (often grouped under Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications), middleware such as WebLogic, and developer technologies including Java and MySQL.

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