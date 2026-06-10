Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Down 2.3% - What's Next?

Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL - Get Free Report) fell 2.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $198.18 and last traded at $201.0430. 37,798,546 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 40% from the average session volume of 27,048,590 shares. The stock had previously closed at $205.81.

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Oracle News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Oracle this week:

Positive Sentiment: Oracle won a U.S. government contract to provide HR software across federal agencies, adding another enterprise/government revenue stream and reinforcing its software franchise. Reuters article on U.S. government contract

Oracle won a U.S. government contract to provide HR software across federal agencies, adding another enterprise/government revenue stream and reinforcing its software franchise. Positive Sentiment: Several analysts remain constructive ahead of earnings, citing accelerating cloud infrastructure demand, a large AI-related backlog, and potential for stronger-than-expected results and guidance. Benzinga analyst revisions article

Several analysts remain constructive ahead of earnings, citing accelerating cloud infrastructure demand, a large AI-related backlog, and potential for stronger-than-expected results and guidance. Positive Sentiment: Oracle was named a Leader in Gartner’s 2026 Magic Quadrant for Talent Acquisition suites, highlighting strength in its Fusion Cloud HCM product line. PR Newswire Gartner recognition

Oracle was named a Leader in Gartner’s 2026 Magic Quadrant for Talent Acquisition suites, highlighting strength in its Fusion Cloud HCM product line. Neutral Sentiment: Market commentary and options data suggest traders expect a sizable post-earnings move, but the direction depends on whether Oracle can prove AI demand is translating into profitable growth. Yahoo Finance options article

Market commentary and options data suggest traders expect a sizable post-earnings move, but the direction depends on whether Oracle can prove AI demand is translating into profitable growth. Neutral Sentiment: Pre-earnings coverage repeatedly notes strong expectations for revenue and EPS, but also emphasizes that Oracle’s stock has already rallied sharply on AI optimism, limiting room for disappointment. MarketWatch preview

Pre-earnings coverage repeatedly notes strong expectations for revenue and EPS, but also emphasizes that Oracle’s stock has already rallied sharply on AI optimism, limiting room for disappointment. Negative Sentiment: Investors are worried Oracle may announce another big jump in capital expenditures to fund AI infrastructure, which could keep free cash flow negative and pressure margins. Barchart spending surge article

Investors are worried Oracle may announce another big jump in capital expenditures to fund AI infrastructure, which could keep free cash flow negative and pressure margins. Negative Sentiment: The broader AI trade has weakened, and Oracle has sold off ahead of earnings as investors question whether heavy debt-funded AI expansion is sustainable. Invezz premarket weakness article

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on ORCL. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $240.00 to $210.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Oracle from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a "buy" rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Oracle currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $273.08.

View Our Latest Report on ORCL

Oracle Stock Down 2.3%

The business's fifty day moving average price is $181.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $178.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $578.21 billion, a PE ratio of 36.09, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.65.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.15. Oracle had a net margin of 25.30% and a return on equity of 62.70%. The business had revenue of $19.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $19.10 billion. Oracle has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 1.720-1.760 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 8.050-8.050 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Oracle Corporation will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Oracle

In related news, EVP Stuart Levey sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.19, for a total transaction of $2,642,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 3,429 shares of the company's stock, valued at $604,155.51. This represents a 81.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 40.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Oracle by 3.0% during the third quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,543 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Everest Management Corp. grew its position in Oracle by 0.9% during the third quarter. Everest Management Corp. now owns 5,265 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $1,481,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Oracle by 0.5% during the third quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,627 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $2,708,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp grew its position in Oracle by 1.0% during the third quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 4,988 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $1,403,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC grew its position in Oracle by 76.9% during the third quarter. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 115 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. 42.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation is a multinational technology company that develops and sells database software, cloud engineered systems, enterprise software applications and related services. The company is widely known for its flagship Oracle Database and a portfolio of enterprise-grade software products that support data management, application development, analytics and middleware. Over recent years Oracle has expanded its focus to include cloud infrastructure and cloud applications, positioning itself as a provider of both platform and software-as-a-service solutions for large organizations.

Oracle's product and service offerings include Oracle Database and the Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and supply chain management (SCM) cloud applications (often grouped under Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications), middleware such as WebLogic, and developer technologies including Java and MySQL.

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